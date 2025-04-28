Advertise here
সোমবার , ২৮ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ১৫ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
Nandamuri Balakrishna Receives Padma Bhushan Honour From President Droupadi Murmu | PHOTO

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৮, ২০২৫ ৭:১০ অপরাহ্ণ
Nandamuri Balakrishna Receives Padma Bhushan Honour From President Droupadi Murmu | PHOTO


Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna was honoured with the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on April 28.

Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna was honoured with the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Monday, April 28. The names of the awardees were announced on January 25, 2025, a day before Republic Day.

Dressed in a traditional dhoti kurta set, Nandamuri Balakrishna, fondly called Balayya by his fans, received the honour from the President.

Nandamuri Balakrishna was felicitated with Padma Bhushan. (Photo: Doordarshan)

After the awards were announced in January, the Daaku Maharaj actor extended his heartfelt gratitude. “On the occasion of being honored with the Padma Bhushan Award, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for bestowing this prestigious recognition upon me. I am deeply thankful to everyone who has conveyed their wishes and blessings on this occasion. I express my gratitude to my fellow actors, technicians, producers, distributors, exhibitors, family members, and the entire film fraternity who have been a part of this long and eventful journey,” he announced through an official statement.

The actor also thanked his family, fans and fellow Padma awardees, “I am forever indebted to my fans, who have stood by me as the proud successor of my father, the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu, and to the countless audiences who continue to shower their unwavering love and support upon me. I also extend my congratulations to my fellow Padma awardees on this joyous occasion.”

