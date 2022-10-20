বৃহস্পতিবার , ২০ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ৪ঠা কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-Starrer Bimbisara to Stream on This OTT Platform

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২০, ২০২২ ৫:৪৩ অপরাহ্ণ
nkr nandamuri kalyan ram bimbisara news18


Last Updated: October 20, 2022, 17:08 IST

Bimbisara is written and directed by Mallidi Vasishta.

Bimbisara is written and directed by Mallidi Vasishta.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram has cultivated a huge fan base with his imposing screen presence and acting chops.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Bimbisara has done very well at the worldwide box office, collecting around Rs 62 crore and emerged as a blockbuster. Bimbisara managed to do well despite some stiff competition from some big-budget movies. Bimbisara’s collections were affected due to the release of Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Nithiins’ Macherla Niyojakavargam.

Bimbisara received rave reviews from both critics and fans alike. After enthralling fans in theatres, Bimbisara is now all set to entertain movie buffs on an OTT platform. If reports are to be believed, the film will be available for streaming on the ZEE5 OTT platform. Fans of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram are delighted that his terrific film will stream on an OTT platform.

Top showsha video

Bimbisara is written and directed by Mallidi Vasishta. The film has been bankrolled by NTR arts and made on a decent budget. Bimbisara features an engrossing premise and is based on the fictional character Bimbisara of the Trigartala Empire from the 5th Century BCE.

In the film, King Bimbisara is a ruthless tyrant. The King has a twin brother Devadutta, whom he orders to be killed. However, when Bimbisara is confronted by Devadutta, the former gets teleported into today’s world through a magic mirror.

The film was well received as it offers a grand visual spectacle to the viewers. In addition to Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Bimbisara also stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon and Prakash Raj. Critics have appreciated the terrific acting of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Prakash Raj.

Bimbisara’s dialogues have been written by Vasudev Muneppagari, and its cinematography has been done by Chota K Naidu. While its songs were composed by Chirrantan Bhatt, its background score was composed by MM. Keeravani. Bimbisara has established Nandamuri Kalyan Ram as a bankable actor in the film industry.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

nkr nandamuri kalyan ram bimbisara news18
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-Starrer Bimbisara to Stream on This OTT Platform
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Moto E22s
e22s-with-90hz-display-and-5000mah-battery-launched-in-india-price-specifications | মাত্র ৮৯৯৯ টাকায় দুর্দান্ত ফিচার-সহ লঞ্চ হল Moto E22s – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Bay Terminal CTG 1
বে-টার্মিনালের ঢেউ প্রতিরোধক-চ্যানেল খননের নকশা হচ্ছে
বাংলাদেশ
1666240548 photo
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, 9th Match Group A: Sri Lanka opt to bat against Netherlands
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
image 272614 1 1

এবার যশোর শিক্ষাবোর্ডে এসএসসি পরীক্ষার্থীর সংখ্যা কমেছে

 sheikh hasina 050921 201

বহিঃশত্রুর আক্রমণ থেকে দেশকে রক্ষায় সর্বতা প্রস্তুত থাকতে হবে ও দক্ষরা যেন পদোন্নতি পান

 wm PM 14 dol Meeting 15 March 2022

‘ন্যায্যমূল্যে পণ্য কিনতে ১ কোটি মানুষকে স্পেশাল কার্ড দেবো’

 wm corona test

শাহ আমানতে ৭৭ যাত্রীর করোনা পরীক্ষা, পজেটিভ এক

 e scooter

১৫০ কিলোমিার চলবে এক চার্জেই, বুকিংয়ের খরচ ২ হাজার টাকা, দেখুন ই-বাইকের বিস্তারিত – News18 Bangla

 wm Education Minister Dipu Moni at UNESCO Conference 10 11 2021

‘মানুষের ভবিষ্যৎ নিয়ন্ত্রণ করবে কৃত্রিম বুদ্ধিমত্তা’

 ভোমরা কাস্টমস<br>অফিসে পাসপোর্ট ৪০০ যাত্রীদের কাছ থেকে প্রতিদিন ১ লাখ ৫০ হাজার টাকা ঘুষ আদায়

ভোমরা কাস্টমস
অফিসে পাসপোর্ট ৪০০ যাত্রীদের কাছ থেকে প্রতিদিন ১ লাখ ৫০ হাজার টাকা ঘুষ আদায়

 1627040859 siddaramaiah

BJP vs Siddaramaiah Over Suggestion to Rename K’taka’s Indira Canteens

 1627456353 padmini kolhapure

Salman Khan’s Iconic Hairstyle in Tere Naam Has a Padmini Kolhapure Connection

 1644157641 photo

China beat Korea 3-2 in dramatic final, clinch AFC Women’s Asian Cup title for 9th time | Football News