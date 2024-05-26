রবিবার , ২৬ মে ২০২৪ | ১২ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Natasa Stankovic Shares Cryptic Post Amid Hardik Pandya Divorce Rumours, Drops a Pic of Jesus

natasa hardik divorce 2024 05 32fa915c4ff33a4de0d5a4a1ceab2591


Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya are rumoured to be heading for a divorce.

Natasa Stankovic shared yet another cryptic post, this time featuring Lord Jesus, amid speculations of her divorce with Hardik Pandya.

Natasa Stankovic shared yet another cryptic post amid the rumours that she and Hardik Pandya are headed for a divorce. Natasa and Hardik have been subjected to divorce rumours after Natasa dropped her name on social media and allegedly removed a few pictures with him on the platform. While Natasa chose not to comment on the rumours, she shared a cryptic post on Saturday night which appeared to be in connection to the divorce rumours.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Lord Jesus with his baby lamb. In the picture, the lamb took the lead while Jesus followed his trail. Natasa appeared to be offering her prayers as her personal life came under the scanner. Check out the post below:

natasa 2024 05 f50cf8a1504642083c65b06ffbb4c02e

Her post came hours after she was spotted for the first time following the divorce rumours. Natasa was out to grab a bite with Disha Patani’s rumoured boyfriend Aleksander Alexllic when she was spotted by the media. A paparazzo asked her about the divorce rumours. However, Natasa refused to comment. She smiled and walked off with a “thank you”.

Natasa and Hardik have been married for four years now. The couple announced their engagement on January 1, 2020, and got married in May 2020. They are also parents to a 3-year-old boy named Agastya Pandya. Their separation rumours surfaced online after netizens noticed that the model removed the ‘Pandya’ surname from her Instagram handle.

However, their alleged separation caught everyone’s attention after a Reddit post titled “Natasa and Hardik separated?” went viral. The post claimed that the two have not been posting pictures with each other and questioned Natasa’s absence from IPL 2024 matches. “This is just speculation. But both of them aren’t posting each other on stories (Instagram Stories). Earlier, Natasa used to have Natasa Stankovic Pandya on her Instagram, but now she completely removed his name,” the post read.

“Her birthday was on 4th March, and there was no post from Hardik on that day; she also removed all recent posts of her and Hardik except the one where Agastya was with them. Also, she isn’t seen in stands this IPL or post stories regarding the team. While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts, something is definitely off between both of them,” it added.

However, soon after Natasa and Hardik’s separation rumours spread like wildfire, a section of social media users urged everyone not to “speculate”. They argued that it is “too early” to reach a conclusion. Hardik is yet to address the rumours.

Source link

