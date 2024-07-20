Natasa Stankovic Shares FIRST Photo of Herself After Separation From Hardik Pandya | Check Here

A day after announcing her separation from Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram stories on Friday to share first photo of herself. She shared a glimpse of her workout session and was seen taking a mirror selfie in a gym. In another video the former Bigg Boss contestant shared cycling.

Natasa is currently in Serbia, her hometown, after separating from Hardik Pandya. The two tied the knot in May 2020 and renewed their wedding vows according to the Hindu and Christian rituals in February 2023. However, earlier this week, they issued a joint statement and confirmed that they are no longer together. Natasa and Hardik mentioned that it was a “tough decision” for both of them and shared that they will continue to co-parent their son.

“After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family,” the statement read.

“We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time,” it added.

Hours before making their separation official, Natasa was also spotted with Agastya at the Mumbai airport. She was seen carrying bags as she ignored the paparazzi and avoided posing for the cameras. Before this, she also posted a picture of a suitcase on her Instagram stories with the caption, “It’s that time of the year,” along with plane and house emojis, hinting at a possible trip back to Serbia.

Meanwhile, it should also be noted that both Hardik and Natasa continue to follow each other on Instagram.