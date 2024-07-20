শনিবার , ২০ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ৫ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Natasa Stankovic Shares FIRST Photo of Herself After Separation From Hardik Pandya | Check Here

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২০, ২০২৪ ১১:৩৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Natasa Stankovic Shares FIRST Photo of Herself After Separation From Hardik Pandya | Check Here


Natasa Stankovic is currently in Serbia, her hometown, after separating from Hardik Pandya.

Natasa Stankovic is currently in Serbia, her hometown, after separating from Hardik Pandya.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya tied the knot in May 2020. However, earlier this week, they issued a joint statement and confirmed that they are no longer together.

A day after announcing her separation from Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram stories on Friday to share first photo of herself. She shared a glimpse of her workout session and was seen taking a mirror selfie in a gym. In another video the former Bigg Boss contestant shared cycling.

Natasa is currently in Serbia, her hometown, after separating from Hardik Pandya. The two tied the knot in May 2020 and renewed their wedding vows according to the Hindu and Christian rituals in February 2023. However, earlier this week, they issued a joint statement and confirmed that they are no longer together. Natasa and Hardik mentioned that it was a “tough decision” for both of them and shared that they will continue to co-parent their son.

whatsapp image 2024 07 20 at 10.30.05 am 2024 07 df76265f60446c046c03053d54d53dd9
(Screengrab of Natasa Stankovic’s Instagram story)

“After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family,” the statement read.

“We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time,” it added.

Hours before making their separation official, Natasa was also spotted with Agastya at the Mumbai airport. She was seen carrying bags as she ignored the paparazzi and avoided posing for the cameras. Before this, she also posted a picture of a suitcase on her Instagram stories with the caption, “It’s that time of the year,” along with plane and house emojis, hinting at a possible trip back to Serbia.

Meanwhile, it should also be noted that both Hardik and Natasa continue to follow each other on Instagram.

chirag mugshot 2023 11 497616095485420c6efb4b620d94357d scaled
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuse…Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Watch: Indian special forces’ canine squad part of Paris Olympics security – a historic first for India’s CAPF | Paris Olympics 2024 News
Watch: Indian special forces’ canine squad part of Paris Olympics security – a historic first for India’s CAPF | Paris Olympics 2024 News
খেলাধুলা
Natasa Stankovic Shares FIRST Photo of Herself After Separation From Hardik Pandya | Check Here
Natasa Stankovic Shares FIRST Photo of Herself After Separation From Hardik Pandya | Check Here
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Diljit Dosanjh’s Manager BREAKS Silence on Claims of Non-payment to Dancers: ‘Our Team Never…’
Diljit Dosanjh’s Manager BREAKS Silence on Claims of Non-payment to Dancers: ‘Our Team Never…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
‘Ye cartoon giri kahin aur chal sakti hai’: Mohammed Shami roasts Inzamam-ul-Haq for ball tampering accusations | Cricket News
‘Ye cartoon giri kahin aur chal sakti hai’: Mohammed Shami roasts Inzamam-ul-Haq for ball tampering accusations | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
চট্টগ্রামে শনাক্ত ১০৮, মৃত্যু ৩

চট্টগ্রামে শনাক্ত ১০৮, মৃত্যু ৩

 কার্যক্রম বন্ধ রেখে বিএনপি কার্যালয়ে জমকালো আয়োজনে ছাত্রলীগ নেতার বিয়ে

কার্যক্রম বন্ধ রেখে বিএনপি কার্যালয়ে জমকালো আয়োজনে ছাত্রলীগ নেতার বিয়ে

 I’ve Visited Delhi, Assam, Would Love to Return to India

I’ve Visited Delhi, Assam, Would Love to Return to India

 সাইফুলের চাচী টুম্পা কে দিয়ে শুরু হল সারা আনোয়ারা স্বাবলম্বী উদ্যোগ

সাইফুলের চাচী টুম্পা কে দিয়ে শুরু হল সারা আনোয়ারা স্বাবলম্বী উদ্যোগ

 সাতক্ষীরার দেবহাটা থেকে হারিয়ে যাওয়া ২ শিশু কন্যাকে উদ্ধার করলেন ওসি

সাতক্ষীরার দেবহাটা থেকে হারিয়ে যাওয়া ২ শিশু কন্যাকে উদ্ধার করলেন ওসি

 ৬ দিনের মাথায় ফের হাসপাতালে খালেদা জিয়া

৬ দিনের মাথায় ফের হাসপাতালে খালেদা জিয়া

 Sexy Video! Mouni Roy Turns Up the Heat With Her Racy Bikini Look, Hot Video Goes Viral | Watch

Sexy Video! Mouni Roy Turns Up the Heat With Her Racy Bikini Look, Hot Video Goes Viral | Watch

 টাইটানের পরিণতি ‘আগেই বুঝতে পেরেছিলেন’ টাইটানিক ছবির পরিচালক

টাইটানের পরিণতি ‘আগেই বুঝতে পেরেছিলেন’ টাইটানিক ছবির পরিচালক

 বিক্রেতা সংকটে ৭ কোম্পানি হল্টেড – Corporate Sangbad

বিক্রেতা সংকটে ৭ কোম্পানি হল্টেড – Corporate Sangbad

 Anushka Sharma ‘Disgusted’ As Ranveer Singh Interrupts Her With His Gestures, Netizens React; Watch Video

Anushka Sharma ‘Disgusted’ As Ranveer Singh Interrupts Her With His Gestures, Netizens React; Watch Video