Nawazuddin Siddiqui Makes Shocking Claims About Actor’s Wife Aaliya; Here’s What He Said

The controversy between Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya is continuing to loom large with each passing day. It all started when Aaliya accused the actor and his family for harassing her at home, and now the actor’s lawyer has made shocking claims against Aaliya. He said that Aaliya is still married to her first husband, Vinay Bhargav.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s lawyer Nadeem Zafar Zaidi held a press meet in Delhi and talked about the ongoing dispute between him and his wife, Aaliya aka Zainab aka Anjana Kishor Pandey. He was joined by the National President of Rashtriya Hindu-Muslim Ekta Manch, Rihan Khan.

Now, in a new statement to media, India Today quoted the actor’s lawyer saying, “In 2001, Aaliya aka Anjali Kumari, an 8th class fail, married Vinay Bhargav. Then she came to Mumbai and became Anjana Pandey, then Anjana Anand in 2010. Then she became Zainab and converted to Islam. After that she married Nawazuddin and divorced him in 2011 with mutual consent. But when Nawazuddin’s career skyrocketed, she again came into his life as Aaliya. In 2020 she sent him a divorce notice which makes no sense as the two had already separated.”

He also said that Aaliya faked her date of birth, as it differs in her marksheet and passport. “Anjana had another love marriage with a man named Rahul in 2008-2009, and the two also lived together in a flat in Goregaon, Mumbai. Due to Anjana’s ambition to become big, they formed a gang, which includes one of Anjana’s sisters, Archana Pandey. Anjana Pandey was fulfilling her ambition by living in Mumbai, while in Jabalpur, Vinay Bhargav married Anjana’s sister. Archana Bhargav is already the wife of Rajkumar Shukla and there was no divorce between the two. Vinay Bhargav also registered Anjana’s name as his wife in the railway department which was found during scrutiny of the records. Together, all three cheated the railway department and got the benefit of the facilities of the railways,” he also claimed.

Last month, Aaliya’s lawyer said that Nawazuddin and his family members ‘ensured no food, bathroom is given to my client.’ “Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members did everything possible to remove my client Mrs Aaliya Siddiqui from the house. They filed an untenable criminal complaint of trespass against her. Thereafter, through the police they threatened to arrest her and were calling her each day to the police station, after sunset,” he also said.

Fpr the unversed, Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in 2011. The two share two kids-Shora and Yaani. Reportedly, Nawazuddin has moved out of his Mumbai house and staying in a hotel amid the dispute. His mother filed a complained against Aaliya over property dispute.

