Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals He Was Insecure Of His Skin Colour: ‘Used To Apply A Lot Of Creams But…’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made a name for himself in Bollywood due to his stellar acting prowess and powerful screen presence in every role that he plays. However, he recently revealed that he used to feel that he was not good-looking enough. He said that he realised the importance of feeling confident in one’s skin and it took him a while to get there.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, he said, “I was insecure in my early days because of the colour of my skin. I used to apply a lot of creams but nothing changed. Later, I realised it is what it is.”

When he began his career, he was labelled as an ‘unconventional’ hero because of his looks. He said that since the general perception was that he was a not-so-good-looking person, he also believed the same. However, his thinking changed when he got out of that atmosphere. “I believed for a long time that I am not a good-looking guy. But when I went out, I realised that I am okay, my face is fine.” “It is very important to be confident about the way you look. The insecurity that comes in usually comes in from other people,” he added.

The actor said, “It took me 10-12 years to prove that I am an actor. But that distinction (of conventional vs unconventional looks) will always stay because people have a certain perception and image in their mind. But that is the struggle and it will always be there.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in the film Haddi, wherein the essayed the role of a transwoman. “Undoubtedly, the character was a complex one, but our approach was clear from the beginning. When portraying a transgender character, it’s not just about acting; it’s about capturing the essence of their inner world. We undertook this role with the genuine intention of delving into their innermost feelings and experiences, and I believe that the effort was absolutely worthwhile,” he told News18 Showsha in an exclusive conversation.