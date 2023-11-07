মঙ্গলবার , ৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২২শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals He Was Insecure Of His Skin Colour: ‘Used To Apply A Lot Of Creams But…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৭, ২০২৩ ৯:১৩ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2023 08 24t130841.880


Nawazuddin Siddiqui thought he was not a good looking guy.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui thought he was not a good looking guy.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that for the longest time, he believed that he was not a good looking guy.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made a name for himself in Bollywood due to his stellar acting prowess and powerful screen presence in every role that he plays. However, he recently revealed that he used to feel that he was not good-looking enough. He said that he realised the importance of feeling confident in one’s skin and it took him a while to get there.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, he said, “I was insecure in my early days because of the colour of my skin. I used to apply a lot of creams but nothing changed. Later, I realised it is what it is.”

When he began his career, he was labelled as an ‘unconventional’ hero because of his looks. He said that since the general perception was that he was a not-so-good-looking person, he also believed the same. However, his thinking changed when he got out of that atmosphere. “I believed for a long time that I am not a good-looking guy. But when I went out, I realised that I am okay, my face is fine.” “It is very important to be confident about the way you look. The insecurity that comes in usually comes in from other people,” he added.

The actor said, “It took me 10-12 years to prove that I am an actor. But that distinction (of conventional vs unconventional looks) will always stay because people have a certain perception and image in their mind. But that is the struggle and it will always be there.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in the film Haddi, wherein the essayed the role of a transwoman. “Undoubtedly, the character was a complex one, but our approach was clear from the beginning. When portraying a transgender character, it’s not just about acting; it’s about capturing the essence of their inner world. We undertook this role with the genuine intention of delving into their innermost feelings and experiences, and I believe that the effort was absolutely worthwhile,” he told News18 Showsha in an exclusive conversation.



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

untitled design 2023 08 24t130841.880 169286272916x9
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals He Was Insecure Of His Skin Colour: ‘Used To Apply A Lot Of Creams But…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
অ্যালুমিনিয়াম ছেড়ে টাইটানিয়ামে ঝুঁকছে Samsung! আসতে চলেছে Galaxy S24 Ultra
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20231107 WA0026
জলবায়ু ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ এলাকায় অভিযোজিত কৃষি বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20231107 WA0025
চুয়ডাঙ্গা অসহায় নারী ও মেধাবি শিক্ষার্থীদের মাঝে সেলাইমেশিন বাইসাইকেল বিতরন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
suhana khan 11

From Suhana Khan to Alaya F, Take Some Inspiration From These Star Kids Setting Monochrome Trend

 dse

সূচকের পতনে কমেছে লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

 malware 165588026016x9

new-android-malware-has-put-these-indian-banks-under-risk | আয়কর দফতরের ছদ্মবেশে প্রতারণা! সতর্ক থাকুন নতুন এই ম্যালওয়্যার থেকে – News18 Bangla

 received 215920734424734

গরিবের টাকাও নাই চাকরিও নাই

 1 38

মোস্তফা মেটালের আর্থিক প্রতিবেদন প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 kangana 2

Kangana Ranaut Needs Treatment Not Award, Says Delhi Commission for Women Chief

 22 3

যশোরে বুনো আসাদ হত্যা মামলার আসামি আটক – Corporate Sangbad

 acidity issues

Acidity troubling you? Here are a few foods and lifestyle tips to help reduce it

 IMG 20220613 WA0057

জয়পুরহাটে মাননীয় স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধা জনাব আসাদুজ্জামান খান, এমপি, মহোদয়ের আগমন

 houseplants 1616781991

অক্সিজেনের লেভেল বাড়ায় অনেকটা, এই ৬টি গাছ বাড়িতে না রাখলেই নয় 6 Invigorating Plants That Can Increase Oxygen Levels At Home– News18 Bangla