Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Welcome Twins Four Months After Wedding, New Details About Ponniyan Selvan 2 Out

Tamil actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan have welcomed twin boys, the filmmaker confirmed. Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Vignesh shared the first pictures of the couple’s children and shared the big news. The couple welcomed their baby four months after they tied the knot. Vignesh also revealed that they’ve named their boys Uyir and Ulagam.

Also read: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Welcome Twin Boys Four Months After Wedding; Share First Pictures

Director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. Now, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted that the film’s second part, officially titled Ponniyin Selvan Part II, is eyeing Summer 2023 release. The official release date will be locked in a couple of weeks, according to Adarsh, who also suggested that the part 2 of the film was simultaneously shot with Ponniyin Selvan I.

Also read: Ponniyin Selvan 2 to Release in Summer 2023; PS2 Shot Simultaneously With PS1; Check Full Details

Rashmika Mandanna recently left for a Maldives holiday. The Pushpa 2 actress was spotted at Mumbai airport on Friday. A few minutes before she arrived, actor Vijay Deverakonda, who made his Pan India debut with Liger, was also spotted making his way inside the airport. Now, fans are convinced that the duo is indeed together in the island nation. A fan took to Twitter to share Rashmika’s poolside picture, which the actress recently shared on her Instagram account, and revealed that in the photo, she was wearing the same sunglasses that Vijay was sporting when he took off from Mumbai.

Also read: Confirmed! Rashmika Mandanna Holidaying With Vijay Deverakonda in Maldives; Fans Spot Biggest Hint

Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has arrived in Australia. Urvashi took to Instagram to share her photos from the flight and revealed that she “followed my heart” and it led to her Australia. Urvashi’s post has created a stir on social media, courtesy her link-up rumours with Indian cricket team’s player Rishabh Pant.

Also read: Urvashi Rautela Arrives in Australia Ahead of T20 World Cup, Fans Tag Rishabh Pant on Her Pics

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have once again sparked wedding rumours as the former reunited with his entire family in Mumbai. On Saturday, Karan took to Instagram to share rare pictures of his family get-together. Karan’s sisters live abroad, while his parents stay in Punjab. The photos feature Karan’s mother, father, sisters, and brother-in-law smiling for the camera.

Also read: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash to Tie the Knot Soon? Actor’s Family Reunion Sparks Rumours

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here