Neelam Giri Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: ‘Not Scripted At All’ | Television News

Neelam Giri denied claims that Bigg Boss 19 is scripted or manipulated.

In the latest eviction, Neelam and Abhishek Bajaj were eliminated together.(Photo Credit: X)

The last eviction on Bigg Boss 19 left fans stunned as Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj were shown the exit door. Their sudden departure from the house has sparked debates online, with many viewers questioning whether the show’s dramatic turns are scripted.

In an interview with Live Hindustan, Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri broke her silence about her eviction and cleared the air around the ongoing speculation.

Neelam Giri Clarifies Rumours about the Show

Addressing rumours about the authenticity of Bigg Boss 19, Neelam firmly denied claims that the show is pre-planned or manipulated. “Not at all. I don’t think this show is scripted. It’s a reality show, and everything here is real. Even the fights that happened were real. There was no script,” she said.

Neelam added that her entire experience inside the house was spontaneous and based on real emotions and situations, emphasising that Bigg Boss truly reflects human dynamics under pressure.

Neelam on Her Friendship with Tanya Mittal

Throughout her stay in the Bigg Boss house, Neelam was often seen spending time with Tanya Mittal, one of the most talked-about contestants this season. Despite various accusations and controversies surrounding Tanya, Neelam continues to stand by her.

“I didn’t research or look up anything about Tanya because I was a little upset after the eviction. But since then, I have genuinely considered Tanya a friend. I will continue to see her as my friend even outside the house. I was sincere in my friendship with her and always had pure feelings for her. It doesn’t matter to me how rich she is or what she owns,” she said.

Neelam Giri on Tanya’s Habits Inside the House

In another conversation with Zoom TV, Neelam spoke further about her bond with Tanya and revealed that their friendship remains strong even after her eviction.

“Main to kabhi-kabhi thoda irritate ho jaati kyunki uska ek wo hai ki wo repeatedly karte rehti hai saari cheezein aur use ehsaas nahi hota hai, to mujhe usko rokna padta tha,” Giri said.

Neelam admitted that Tanya’s repetitive habits sometimes annoyed her but clarified that such moments never affected their friendship. She described Tanya as someone with a “pure heart” and said she is looking forward to meeting her again outside the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 19: The Competition Intensifies Ahead of the Finale

With Neelam and Abhishek’s exit, Bigg Boss 19 now has its top 10 contestants vying for the trophy: Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari and Pranit More.

The grand finale is reportedly set to take place on December 7, promising high-voltage drama and emotional moments. The show currently airs on Hotstar at 9 PM and Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

