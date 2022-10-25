মঙ্গলবার , ২৫ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ৯ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Neetu Kapoor Has a Beautiful Birthday Wish for ‘Samdhan’ Soni Razdan, Take a Look

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৫, ২০২২ ৫:৫৯ অপরাহ্ণ
soni razdan


Soni Razdan is celebrating her birthday today, October 25 and her family members and relatives have taken to social media to share wishes for her. Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor’s mom took to Instagram to drop a beautiful photo wishing her ‘Samdhan’ her birthday. The veteran actress shared a throwback photo featuring her, Soni, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Renuka Calil, who shares her birthday with Soni.

Wishing Alia’s mother, her mother-in-law wrote, “Wishing my samdhan @sonirazdan my friend @renucalil a very happy birthday. Love n hugs.”

Take a look:

neetu

Ever since, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, their respective mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor are oft seen spending time with each other. Soni also joined the Kapoor family for Diwali celebrations last night. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Neetu shared a picture in which Ranbir held on to Alia while they performed the puja. Soni was also offering her prayers in the picture. In another picture, Neetu was seen posing with other Kapoor family members. She also shared a picture in which she was seen posing with Alia, Soni and Shaheen.

alia 2

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Meanwhile, Alia, too, took to social media to leave a heartwarming birthday wish for her mother. The mom-to-be wrote, “Happy birthday to the most incredible human – my safest place – the reason of my existence & any kind of normal functionality today … I think this year more than any other year I have understood soooo deeply how beautiful a soul you are and how much you have done for us as a family – you the the anchor of lives .. and no amount of love will ever be enough ma,” followed by heart emoticons.

On the professional front, Soni Razdan will be seen in Pippa, a heroic tank battle film that underscores the bravery of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta (played by Ishaan Khatter), a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Read all the Latest Movies News here





