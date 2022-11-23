Neither Theatre Nor OTT, the Biggest Blockbuster of This Year Will Be Released on News18 India

Directors often say that making a multi-starrer movie is a difficult task as it requires bringing on board several stars and working with them at the same time. However, you will soon get to witness the biggest blockbuster of the year in News18 India wherein not just one, but many stars will grace the same platform. The only difference is that this time, their stories will not be made up. Rather, they will be real ones!

Yes, News18 India is soon going to bring to you the biggest conference of the world, News18 Showreel, which will showcase many big stars from the world of cinema coming together on the same platform.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought about many changes in the world and the entertainment industry was severely affected by it. The industry underwent several changes and the definition of entertainment changed as well. During the Covid-19 induced lockdown, film theatres were closed and shootings were brought to a halt. That’s when we saw the rise and popularity of the OTT platforms which stepped in and reached every household. Now, OTT has cemented its place in the entertainment industry. Even before anyone could notice, this window turned into a huge door.

A planned family outing in a theatre was soon replaced by digital platforms and we started enjoying the content on our mobile phones and small screens. Now that the entertainment vehicle is back on track, two worlds of traditional cinema and OTT are ready in front of us. On News18 Showreel, you will see the biggest faces of the entertainment world, from theatres to OTT, come together.

During News18 Showreel, every aspect that has a direct bearing on the entertainment industry and the stars associated with it will be discussed. The convention will be held in Mumbai on 27 November.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Read all the Latest Movies News here