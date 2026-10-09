Netflix Announces New Bridgerton Spin-Off: Young Violet’s Love Story To Get Its Own Series

The world of Bridgerton is expanding once again, and this time, the spotlight is on the family’s beloved matriarch, Violet Bridgerton. Netflix has announced a new spin-off that will explore the early life of Violet and her romance with Viscount Edmund Bridgerton, the man she eventually marries and builds a family with.

The limited series comes amid production of Bridgerton Season 5 in London. With Shonda Rhimes returning to lead the project, the upcoming show promises to offer fans a closer look at the love story that shaped one of the series’ most important families.

The upcoming spin-off will follow a young Lady Violet and her romance with Viscount Edmund Bridgerton. While the original series primarily focuses on the romantic lives of the Bridgerton siblings, the new show will take viewers back to the love story of their parents. Violet, played by Ruth Gemmell in the main series, is known for her warmth, wisdom and dedication to her eight children. The spin-off will give fans a glimpse into the romance that preceded her role as the family’s matriarch.

Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes will co-write, serve as showrunner and executive-produce the new series alongside Nicholas Nardini. Rhimes has played a key role in shaping the franchise and previously explored Violet’s personal life in the main series. She also created Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the franchise’s first spin-off, which went on to win an Emmy.

The series will introduce viewers to the romance between Violet and Viscount Edmund Bridgerton. Edmund is the father of the eight Bridgerton siblings, whose romantic journeys form the heart of the original show. Although Violet’s life as a devoted mother is familiar to fans, the new series will focus on her younger years and her relationship with Edmund.

The announcement arrives as filming for Bridgerton Season 5 is underway in London. The upcoming season will focus on Francesca Bridgerton, the family’s introverted third daughter, and her romance with Michaela, a bold heiress. Meanwhile, Bridgerton Season 6 has already been greenlit. The Violet spin-off will expand the franchise further.