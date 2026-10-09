শুক্রবার, ০৯ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ০২:৫৪ অপরাহ্ন
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রাজশাহীতে মাদক ও জুয়ার সাথে জড়িত থাকায় গ্রেপ্তার ৯ জন Netflix Announces New Bridgerton Spin-Off: Young Violet’s Love Story To Get Its Own Series IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive net session raises big question: Will he play in Ranchi? | Cricket News বাবার দাফনে বাড়ি ফাঁকা, চুরি হলো সাড়ে ৫ লাখ টাকার টাকা-স্বর্ণ বিএনপির অফিসিয়াল ফেসবুক পেজে জীবিত বিএনপি নেতার মৃত্যুর তথ্য প্রকাশ ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, নতুন আক্রান্ত ১৯৩৫ জবির দ্বিতীয় সমাবর্তনের রেজিস্ট্রেশন শুরু ১৫ অক্টোবর সাহিত্যে নোবেল পেলেন কানাডীয় লেখক অ্যান কারসন Nana Patekar Death News: Veteran Actor Dies At 75, Found Unconscious In Goa Home | Bollywood News Para-shooters allege corruption in Asian Games selection; PCI chief says process ‘100% fair’
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Netflix Announces New Bridgerton Spin-Off: Young Violet’s Love Story To Get Its Own Series

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  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৯ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৬৯ সময় দেখুন
Netflix Announces New Bridgerton Spin-Off: Young Violet’s Love Story To Get Its Own Series




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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
রাজশাহীতে মাদক ও জুয়ার সাথে জড়িত থাকায় গ্রেপ্তার ৯ জন

রাজশাহীতে মাদক ও জুয়ার সাথে জড়িত থাকায় গ্রেপ্তার ৯ জন

বাবার দাফনে বাড়ি ফাঁকা, চুরি হলো সাড়ে ৫ লাখ টাকার টাকা-স্বর্ণ

বাবার দাফনে বাড়ি ফাঁকা, চুরি হলো সাড়ে ৫ লাখ টাকার টাকা-স্বর্ণ

বিএনপির অফিসিয়াল ফেসবুক পেজে জীবিত বিএনপি নেতার মৃত্যুর তথ্য প্রকাশ

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সাহিত্যে নোবেল পেলেন কানাডীয় লেখক অ্যান কারসন

সাহিত্যে নোবেল পেলেন কানাডীয় লেখক অ্যান কারসন

Nana Patekar Death News: Veteran Actor Dies At 75, Found Unconscious In Goa Home | Bollywood News

Nana Patekar Death News: Veteran Actor Dies At 75, Found Unconscious In Goa Home | Bollywood News

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