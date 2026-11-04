New Film In Tamil Nadu Can Hold 6 Shows A Day, Vijay’s Government Passes Order | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood New Film In Tamil Nadu Can Hold 6 Shows A Day, Vijay’s Government Passes Order

Last Updated: November 04, 2026, 08:01 IST

The Tamil Nadu government announced that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay approved six daily shows for newly released Tamil films in state theatres for one week.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay.

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had passed an order granting permission to all theatres in the state for holding six shows for newly released Tamil films, every day for a week from the date of release of the new films. The shows can be held from 6 am till 2.30 am the next day, every day for a week, the government said.

In a press release, the government pointed out that the Tamil Film Active Producers Association, the Tamil Film Producers Council and the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Associations had presented a number of pleas to the Tamil Nadu government.

Notable among these was a request that for new Tamil films, theatres and multiplexes in the state be allowed to hold six screenings a day — from 06.00 am to 02.30 am the next day — for a period of one week from the date of release of the new Tamil films.

Under the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957, all theatres in the state were screening four shows a day. Pointing out that after the present government took over, theatres and multiplexes had been permitted to hold five shows per day for a newly released Tamil film, for a week from the date of release of the film, the government said that theatres had also been allowed to hold five shows on local festival days, public holidays and on Saturdays and Sundays.

Stating that the Chief Minister, after holding due deliberations with the authorities concerned on the request made to him by the film industry associations, had sought to make a change to The Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957 and had now announced that all theatres in Tamil Nadu screening newly released Tamil films could hold screenings not exceeding six shows per day for a week from the date of release of the newly released films.

The shows can be held from 6.00am to 2.30pm the next day. Theatres could also hold six shows on local festival days, public holidays and on Saturdays and Sundays.

The announcement has delighted exhibitors, producers and distributors of the film industry here who have now expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 How many daily shows are theatres in Tamil Nadu permitted to hold for new films? The Tamil Nadu government announced that theatres across the state can hold up to six shows a day for newly released Tamil films for a week from their release date. What are the allowed timings for daily movie screenings under the new Tamil Nadu order? Under the new order, movie screenings can be held daily from 6:00 AM until 2:30 AM the following day. Which film industry organizations requested the change in theatre screening limits? The Tamil Film Active Producers Association, the Tamil Film Producers Council, and the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Associations made the formal requests to the government. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Chirag Sehgal Chirag Sehgal works as a Chief Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. He has a strong expertise in content creation, digital storytelling and social media strategy. Skilled in covering ce…Read More

First Published: November 04, 2026, 08:01 IST