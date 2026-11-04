বুধবার, ০৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৬, ০১:২৪ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
New Film In Tamil Nadu Can Hold 6 Shows A Day, Vijay’s Government Passes Order | Bollywood News Shubman Gill opts to bowl, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav miss out as India go with four pacers against New Zealand | Cricket News ‘ই-বাংলাদেশ পার্লামেন্ট’ প্রকল্প বাস্তবায়ন কমিটির প্রথম সভা অনুষ্ঠিত সংসদে ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৬ মৃত্যু, নতুন আক্রান্ত ২০১০ যৌন হয়রানির প্রতিবাদ: ২৭ দিন ক্লাসের বাইরে উদয়ন স্কুলের ১০ শিক্ষার্থী, বিক্ষোভ ‘দক্ষিণ এশিয়ায় শক্তিশালী প্রোডাকশন নেটওয়ার্ক গড়তে বাংলাদেশ কাজ করছে’ ফোনের টেম্পারড গ্লাসের বাবলস দূর করুন ঘরেই প্রবাসে থাকেন পরিবারের পুরুষেরা, সেই বাড়িতে হামলা-লুটপাট; আতঙ্কে নারীরা Harsh on Jasprit Bumrah to say he’s picking and choosing matches: Shane Bond | Cricket News Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Rajinikanth’s Film Sees Big Drop, Earns Just Rs 3.4 Crore | Regional Cinema News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

New Film In Tamil Nadu Can Hold 6 Shows A Day, Vijay’s Government Passes Order | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৬
  • ৫৭ সময় দেখুন
New Film In Tamil Nadu Can Hold 6 Shows A Day, Vijay’s Government Passes Order | Bollywood News


News movies bollywood New Film In Tamil Nadu Can Hold 6 Shows A Day, Vijay’s Government Passes Order

Last Updated:

The Tamil Nadu government announced that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay approved six daily shows for newly released Tamil films in state theatres for one week.

font

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay.

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had passed an order granting permission to all theatres in the state for holding six shows for newly released Tamil films, every day for a week from the date of release of the new films. The shows can be held from 6 am till 2.30 am the next day, every day for a week, the government said.

In a press release, the government pointed out that the Tamil Film Active Producers Association, the Tamil Film Producers Council and the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Associations had presented a number of pleas to the Tamil Nadu government.

Notable among these was a request that for new Tamil films, theatres and multiplexes in the state be allowed to hold six screenings a day — from 06.00 am to 02.30 am the next day — for a period of one week from the date of release of the new Tamil films.

Under the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957, all theatres in the state were screening four shows a day. Pointing out that after the present government took over, theatres and multiplexes had been permitted to hold five shows per day for a newly released Tamil film, for a week from the date of release of the film, the government said that theatres had also been allowed to hold five shows on local festival days, public holidays and on Saturdays and Sundays.

Stating that the Chief Minister, after holding due deliberations with the authorities concerned on the request made to him by the film industry associations, had sought to make a change to The Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957 and had now announced that all theatres in Tamil Nadu screening newly released Tamil films could hold screenings not exceeding six shows per day for a week from the date of release of the newly released films.

The shows can be held from 6.00am to 2.30pm the next day. Theatres could also hold six shows on local festival days, public holidays and on Saturdays and Sundays.

The announcement has delighted exhibitors, producers and distributors of the film industry here who have now expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

Quick Answers

Powered by

ask search iconAsk News18

The Tamil Nadu government announced that theatres across the state can hold up to six shows a day for newly released Tamil films for a week from their release date.

Powered by

ask search iconAsk News18

About the Author

Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Chief Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. He has a strong expertise in content creation, digital storytelling and social media strategy. Skilled in covering ce…Read More

First Published:

November 04, 2026, 08:01 IST

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘ই-বাংলাদেশ পার্লামেন্ট’ প্রকল্প বাস্তবায়ন কমিটির প্রথম সভা অনুষ্ঠিত সংসদে

‘ই-বাংলাদেশ পার্লামেন্ট’ প্রকল্প বাস্তবায়ন কমিটির প্রথম সভা অনুষ্ঠিত সংসদে

‘দক্ষিণ এশিয়ায় শক্তিশালী প্রোডাকশন নেটওয়ার্ক গড়তে বাংলাদেশ কাজ করছে’

‘দক্ষিণ এশিয়ায় শক্তিশালী প্রোডাকশন নেটওয়ার্ক গড়তে বাংলাদেশ কাজ করছে’

ফোনের টেম্পারড গ্লাসের বাবলস দূর করুন ঘরেই

ফোনের টেম্পারড গ্লাসের বাবলস দূর করুন ঘরেই

প্রবাসে থাকেন পরিবারের পুরুষেরা, সেই বাড়িতে হামলা-লুটপাট; আতঙ্কে নারীরা

প্রবাসে থাকেন পরিবারের পুরুষেরা, সেই বাড়িতে হামলা-লুটপাট; আতঙ্কে নারীরা

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Rajinikanth’s Film Sees Big Drop, Earns Just Rs 3.4 Crore | Regional Cinema News

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Rajinikanth’s Film Sees Big Drop, Earns Just Rs 3.4 Crore | Regional Cinema News

এলপিজির অস্বাভাবিক দাম বৃদ্ধিতে জনদুর্ভোগ বাড়বে: জামায়াত

এলপিজির অস্বাভাবিক দাম বৃদ্ধিতে জনদুর্ভোগ বাড়বে: জামায়াত

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaosher

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST