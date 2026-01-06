মঙ্গলবার, ০৬ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৭:৩১ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
EXO Drops Dark, Charismatic Teasers For 8th Album ‘REVERXE,’ Set For Jan 19 Release | Web-series News NewJeans Fans Flood MrBeast’s Instagram, Urge Him To ‘Buy HYBE’ And ‘Save NewJeans’ | Korean News ‘Don’t think about … ‘: Ricky Ponting sends big message to out-of-form Suryakumar Yadav | Cricket News Orry’s Birthday Wish For Deepika Padukone Goes Viral As Actress Plants Sweet Kiss On Him | Bollywood News BTS 5th Album: All You Need To Know About Release, Pre-order And Possible Dua Lipa Collab | Korean News আমি নির্দোষ, আমি এখনো আমার দেশের প্রেসিডেন্ট Vikram Bhatt Fraud Case: Rajasthan HC Rejects Bail, Says FIR Shows ‘Dishonesty’ | Bollywood News রাজশাহীতে চলছে মৃদু শৈত্যপ্রবাহ Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Hold Hands At Mumbai Event; Fans Say ‘Perfect Match’ | Bollywood News Owen Cooper, Timothée Chalamet’s Hand-Holding Moment At Critics’ Choice Awards Breaks The Internet | Hollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

NewJeans Fans Flood MrBeast’s Instagram, Urge Him To ‘Buy HYBE’ And ‘Save NewJeans’ | Korean News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ৬ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
NewJeans Fans Flood MrBeast’s Instagram, Urge Him To ‘Buy HYBE’ And ‘Save NewJeans’ | Korean News


Last Updated:

K-pop fans overwhelm MrBeast’s Instagram with calls to “buy HYBE” and “save NewJeans,” as controversy around Danielle’s contract sparks debate online.

Danielle Marsh faces $30M lawsuit from ADOR, leaving NewJeans’ future in jeopardy.

Danielle Marsh faces $30M lawsuit from ADOR, leaving NewJeans’ future in jeopardy.

A fan-led campaign by NewJeans supporters has taken an unexpected turn, spilling onto the Instagram page of global YouTube star MrBeast. Over the past week, fans have posted thousands of comments daily on his posts, repeatedly urging him to “buy HYBE” and “save NewJeans.” The messages, grouped under the hashtag #mrbeastsavenewjeans, quickly snowballed, with tens of thousands of K-pop fans overtaking the comment sections.

The unusual appeal appears to stem from MrBeast’s reputation for immense wealth and high-profile stunts, with fans seemingly hoping he could intervene in the ongoing dispute surrounding the group. While neither MrBeast nor HYBE has responded publicly, the online protest has gained traction across social media platforms.

Danielle’s Exit Sparks Global Fan Protests

Much of the fan anger centers on Danielle, whose reported contract termination and removal from NewJeans last week sent shockwaves through the fandom. Many commenters specifically called on MrBeast to help “bring Danielle back” to the group. The situation has also sparked offline action, with fans reportedly sending thousands of protest faxes regarding Danielle’s removal to South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

The movement soon caught the attention of Korean netizens after a popular post on a major online forum highlighted the Instagram campaign. The topic trended quickly, drawing mixed reactions. Some users expressed embarrassment over the protest, labeling it “ridiculous” and “hilarious,” while others questioned how far fan activism should go.

Legal Dispute Puts ADOR and NewJeans in the Spotlight

The controversy follows reports that ADOR dropped Danielle Marsh and filed a lawsuit seeking millions in damages amid its ongoing dispute with NewJeans. For over a year, the members have spoken publicly about alleged mistreatment and efforts to exit their contracts. However, a court ruling earlier this year reportedly ordered all five members to honor their agreements, which are said to run until 2029.

According to reports, ADOR is now pursuing compensation totaling around $30 million USD, not only from Danielle but also from an undisclosed family member and former producer Min Hee-jin. While three of the remaining members are said to be continuing under their current contracts, Minji is reportedly still in discussions with the label.

Location :

Seoul, South Korea

First Published:

January 06, 2026, 05:31 IST

News movies korean NewJeans Fans Flood MrBeast’s Instagram, Urge Him To ‘Buy HYBE’ And ‘Save NewJeans’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
EXO Drops Dark, Charismatic Teasers For 8th Album ‘REVERXE,’ Set For Jan 19 Release | Web-series News

EXO Drops Dark, Charismatic Teasers For 8th Album ‘REVERXE,’ Set For Jan 19 Release | Web-series News

Orry’s Birthday Wish For Deepika Padukone Goes Viral As Actress Plants Sweet Kiss On Him | Bollywood News

Orry’s Birthday Wish For Deepika Padukone Goes Viral As Actress Plants Sweet Kiss On Him | Bollywood News

BTS 5th Album: All You Need To Know About Release, Pre-order And Possible Dua Lipa Collab | Korean News

BTS 5th Album: All You Need To Know About Release, Pre-order And Possible Dua Lipa Collab | Korean News

আমি নির্দোষ, আমি এখনো আমার দেশের প্রেসিডেন্ট

আমি নির্দোষ, আমি এখনো আমার দেশের প্রেসিডেন্ট

Vikram Bhatt Fraud Case: Rajasthan HC Rejects Bail, Says FIR Shows ‘Dishonesty’ | Bollywood News

Vikram Bhatt Fraud Case: Rajasthan HC Rejects Bail, Says FIR Shows ‘Dishonesty’ | Bollywood News

রাজশাহীতে চলছে মৃদু শৈত্যপ্রবাহ

রাজশাহীতে চলছে মৃদু শৈত্যপ্রবাহ

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST