NewJeans Fans Flood MrBeast’s Instagram, Urge Him To ‘Buy HYBE’ And ‘Save NewJeans’ | Korean News

K-pop fans overwhelm MrBeast’s Instagram with calls to “buy HYBE” and “save NewJeans,” as controversy around Danielle’s contract sparks debate online.

Danielle Marsh faces $30M lawsuit from ADOR, leaving NewJeans’ future in jeopardy.

A fan-led campaign by NewJeans supporters has taken an unexpected turn, spilling onto the Instagram page of global YouTube star MrBeast. Over the past week, fans have posted thousands of comments daily on his posts, repeatedly urging him to “buy HYBE” and “save NewJeans.” The messages, grouped under the hashtag #mrbeastsavenewjeans, quickly snowballed, with tens of thousands of K-pop fans overtaking the comment sections.

The unusual appeal appears to stem from MrBeast’s reputation for immense wealth and high-profile stunts, with fans seemingly hoping he could intervene in the ongoing dispute surrounding the group. While neither MrBeast nor HYBE has responded publicly, the online protest has gained traction across social media platforms.

Danielle’s Exit Sparks Global Fan Protests

Much of the fan anger centers on Danielle, whose reported contract termination and removal from NewJeans last week sent shockwaves through the fandom. Many commenters specifically called on MrBeast to help “bring Danielle back” to the group. The situation has also sparked offline action, with fans reportedly sending thousands of protest faxes regarding Danielle’s removal to South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

The movement soon caught the attention of Korean netizens after a popular post on a major online forum highlighted the Instagram campaign. The topic trended quickly, drawing mixed reactions. Some users expressed embarrassment over the protest, labeling it “ridiculous” and “hilarious,” while others questioned how far fan activism should go.

Legal Dispute Puts ADOR and NewJeans in the Spotlight

The controversy follows reports that ADOR dropped Danielle Marsh and filed a lawsuit seeking millions in damages amid its ongoing dispute with NewJeans. For over a year, the members have spoken publicly about alleged mistreatment and efforts to exit their contracts. However, a court ruling earlier this year reportedly ordered all five members to honor their agreements, which are said to run until 2029.

According to reports, ADOR is now pursuing compensation totaling around $30 million USD, not only from Danielle but also from an undisclosed family member and former producer Min Hee-jin. While three of the remaining members are said to be continuing under their current contracts, Minji is reportedly still in discussions with the label.

