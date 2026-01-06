Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Finalise Divorce Settlement After Nearly 20-Year Marriage | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 07, 2026, 03:45 IST

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have finalised their divorce settlement after nearly two decades of marriage, agreeing on custody and no support payments.

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separate After Nearly Two Decades Of Marriage

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have officially finalized their divorce settlement, ending nearly two decades of marriage. Court documents obtained by Fox News Digital show that the former couple submitted the terms Tuesday in Nashville.

As per the agreement, Kidman, 58, will serve as the primary parent for their two minor daughters, while Urban will have parenting time every other weekend, unless otherwise stipulated. Neither party will receive alimony, and child support has been set at $0.

The Academy Award-winning actress filed for divorce in September, citing irreconcilable differences. In her initial petition, Kidman listed September 30 as the date of separation and requested primary residential custody of the children.

The settlement brings closure to a marriage that began after the couple met at an event in Australia in 2005. They tied the knot in Sydney a year later, in 2006, and have maintained a high-profile yet private family life since.

Keith Urban has previously spoken about his philosophy on marriage and parenthood. In a 2023 interview with Fox News Digital, he emphasized the importance of keeping family first.

“It’s always family first,” Urban said. “It’s balanced, so it means it goes out of balance sometimes, and we just put it back in balance. It’s never perfectly in balance, but we get it back on track.”

Before her marriage to Urban, Kidman was married to actor Tom Cruise. She and Cruise adopted two children, Isabella and Connor, during their marriage, which ended in divorce in 2001.

Following the settlement, both Kidman and Urban are expected to continue co-parenting their daughters while pursuing their respective careers, ensuring stability and consistency for the children despite the end of their marriage.

