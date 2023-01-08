রবিবার , ৮ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৪শে পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Nimrit’s Dad Calls Priyanka Chahar Choudhary ‘Insecure’; Tina’s Mom Slams Shalin Bhanot

Last Updated: January 07, 2023, 23:38 IST

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan interacts with contestants' family members.

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan interacts with contestants’ family members.

Bigg Boss 16: Family members of the housemates got into a discussion with show’s host Salman Khan in the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode.

On Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 16, family members of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sreejita De and Archana Gautam came out in support of respective contestants in the house. Right after Salman asked them who in their opinion is “danger” for their loved ones inside the house, a huge fight broke out among family members.

Salman asked Shalin’s mother whether she is equally confused about her son’s relationship status with Tina in the house. “Not at all. They both are friends. Shalin has supported Tina from day 1 and everyone can see that,” Shalin’s mom told Salman.

When Salman said Shalin has confessed his feelings for Tina and even said ‘I love you’ to the actress, his mom wittily replied, “We love our friends. Why not?” On the other hand, Tina’s mother called out Shalin for gossiping about Tina behind her back. “I feel bad that Tina continues to be friends with Shalin despite being scolded so much. Had I been in Tina’s place, I’d have never looked back… Shalin is wrong. He always gossips about her,” the Uttaran star’s mom said. However, Salman disagreed with her and said it’s Tina who is more confused about her bond with Shalin. “If she likes him then she likes him, but if she doesn’t like him then why to give false hopes?” Salman asked.

Meanwhile, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s father spoke about the hate her daughter is being subjected to on social media. “You told our team that Nimrit’s online haters are paid bots,” Salman asked Nimrit’s dad. In his response, the actress’ father said that when “20 odd celebrities” from the entertainment industry are appreciating Nimrit’s game then these trolls should be “ignored”. When Salman asked him who he thinks, would be paying these trolls, Nimrit’s dad said, “Perhaps those who have insecurity with Nimrit,” before adding, “Priyanka is very, very insecure of Nimrit. She’s been targeting Nimrit since day 1.”

