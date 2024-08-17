শনিবার , ১৭ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ২রা ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Nithya Menen REACTS For 1st Time To Best Actress National Award For Thiruchitrambalam: ‘I Feel Satiated’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১৭, ২০২৪ ৯:১০ অপরাহ্ণ
Nithya Menen REACTS For 1st Time To Best Actress National Award For Thiruchitrambalam: ‘I Feel Satiated’

Nithya Menen opened up about her win.

Nithya Menen tied with Manasi Parekh for Best Actress in a Leading Role Award.

The 70th annual National Film Awards for films released in 2022 were announced on Friday, August 16. In the Feature Films section, Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh have tied for Best Actress in a Leading Role Award. While Nithya has won for Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil), Manasi has bagged the award for Kutch Express (Gujarati). For Nithya Menen, the win feels personal to those around her as well.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Nithya said, “Honestly, I didn’t know they were announcing the National Awards. It might sound unusual, but I actually live under a rock. I like to be cut off from the bustle. I didn’t expect it at all.”

Reflecting on the love she has been receiving since the announcement, she said, “Oh my goodness, it was overwhelming. Do so many people have my number? Do this many people care about me? Do this many people care about me winning the award? What truly was a blessing was the genuineness of their wishes. The win felt personal to a lot of people, and they are celebrating it like it is their own win. Isn’t that such a blessed place to be put in?”

The actress added, “I feel satiated with the fact that Thiruchitrambalam is the film that got me this award. The thing is I always want to do films that make me happy while I am doing it, and make others happy while watching it. I believe there is more merit in making another person smile or be happy than trying, in a very self-centred way, to do a role in the hope that it will be validated with an award.”

Thiruchitrambalam, which came out in August 2022, emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office, garnering immense praise for actors Manasi Parekh and Dhanush. Made on a mere budget of Rs 30 crore, it performed exceptionally well and entered the Rs 100 crore club worldwide.

Directed by Mithran Jawahar, the family entertainer features Dhanush and Nithya as best friends Thiru and Shobana. Thiru, who is a delivery boy, shares a good rapport with his grandfather (Bharathiraja) but happens to struggle to bond with his father (Prakash Raj), who is a police officer. The upbeat tale came as a fresh breath of air and left quite an impression among viewers.


Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a News Trainee at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interestin…Read More



Source link

