শনিবার , ৭ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২৩শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Nivin Pauly Files Complaint to Clear His Name in Sexual Harassment Case, Demands Investigation

Nivin Pauly Files Complaint to Clear His Name in Sexual Harassment Case, Demands Investigation

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated:

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly addresses sexual harassment claims.

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly addresses sexual harassment claims.

Nivin Pauly files a complaint demanding an investigation into false sexual harassment allegations and provides proof he was in Kerala during the alleged incident in Dubai.

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly has lodged a formal complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Special Investigation Team (SIT), seeking an immediate investigation into the false sexual harassment allegations levelled against him. Nivin’s complaint emphasises his innocence, asserting that he was in Kerala participating in a film shoot during the period when the alleged incident occurred in Dubai. To support his claims, Nivin has provided a copy of his passport as evidence that he did not travel abroad at the time in question.

The actor’s complaint calls for a thorough investigation, expressing his desire for the truth to be uncovered and any conspiracy behind the false accusations to be revealed. He has requested the Police Chief to expedite the inquiry, hoping for a swift resolution to clear his name. Nivin also assured full cooperation with authorities throughout the legal process.

Last week, Nivin took to Instagram to publicly address the allegations. He strongly denied the accusations, labeling them as baseless and false. In his statement, he assured fans and the public that he would take all necessary legal actions to prove his innocence and bring those responsible for spreading the false news to justice.

“I have come across a false news report accusing me of abusing a girl. Please know that this is entirely untrue. I’m determined to go to any extent to prove these allegations are baseless and will take all necessary steps to bring those responsible to light. Thank you for your concern. The rest will be handled legally,” Nivin wrote in his Instagram post.

The allegations stem from a complaint filed against Nivin and five others, including Malayalam producer AK Sunil, accusing them of sexually assaulting a woman. The woman claims the incident occurred in Dubai last November, under the pretense of offering her a role in a movie. The Oonnukal police have registered the case and plan to transfer it to the SIT for further investigation.

These accusations come amidst a broader wave of sexual assault allegations in the Malayalam film industry, following the release of the Justice Hema Committee Report, which exposed widespread misconduct. FIRs have already been registered against several prominent industry figures, including actors Mukesh, Siddique, and Jayasurya, as well as directors Ranjith and V.K. Prakash.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



