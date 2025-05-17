No retirement hint from MS Dhoni to CSK

MS Dhoni (BCCI/IPL Photo)

CHENNAI: If MS Dhoni’s fans were preparing to say goodbye to the legend over the last two CSK games, their plans can wait for the time being. The franchise insiders strongly believe that 2025 will not be the end of the road for the 43-year-old. CSK have done miserably this season and there has been a lot of outside noise about Dhoni’s utility in the team, but there has been no indication to the franchise bosses from the man himself that this is his last season. Dhoni has said that he take a decision a few months later, but the feeling is that there are too many loose ends to deal with in the team for MSD to go at this stage. There is a young core that needs to settle down and the team needs to come close to where it was till 2023, when they became champions for the fifth time. In a situation like that, MSD’s presence remains crucial as a keeper, late-order batter and a guiding light.

The fact that Dhoni’s body has held up better than the last couple of years, too, should be a point to consider. Dhoni, however, is unlikely to continue as captain and the mantle is likely to be passed on to Ruturaj Gaikwad when he returns from the elbow injury. Though the team hasn’t exactly done well under Gaikwad over one and a half seasons, it could be a little too early to remove him.