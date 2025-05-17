Advertise here
শনিবার , ১৭ মে ২০২৫ | ৩রা জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

No retirement hint from MS Dhoni to CSK

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১৭, ২০২৫ ১২:২৪ অপরাহ্ণ
No retirement hint from MS Dhoni to CSK


Advertise here
MS Dhoni (BCCI/IPL Photo)

CHENNAI: If MS Dhoni’s fans were preparing to say goodbye to the legend over the last two CSK games, their plans can wait for the time being. The franchise insiders strongly believe that 2025 will not be the end of the road for the 43-year-old. CSK have done miserably this season and there has been a lot of outside noise about Dhoni’s utility in the team, but there has been no indication to the franchise bosses from the man himself that this is his last season. Dhoni has said that he take a decision a few months later, but the feeling is that there are too many loose ends to deal with in the team for MSD to go at this stage. There is a young core that needs to settle down and the team needs to come close to where it was till 2023, when they became champions for the fifth time. In a situation like that, MSD’s presence remains crucial as a keeper, late-order batter and a guiding light.

IPL 2025: The unsung heroes of India’s T20 league

The fact that Dhoni’s body has held up better than the last couple of years, too, should be a point to consider. Dhoni, however, is unlikely to continue as captain and the mantle is likely to be passed on to Ruturaj Gaikwad when he returns from the elbow injury. Though the team hasn’t exactly done well under Gaikwad over one and a half seasons, it could be a little too early to remove him.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

দিঘা জগন্নাথ মন্দিরে উপচে যাচ্ছে প্রণামী বাক্স, গুনতে গিয়ে যে বিপুল পরিমাণ টাকা পেলেন …
দিঘা জগন্নাথ মন্দিরে উপচে যাচ্ছে প্রণামী বাক্স, গুনতে গিয়ে যে বিপুল পরিমাণ টাকা পেলেন …
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
সঙ্গীকে নিয়ে সুইমিংপুলে জলকেলি, কাপল ফ্রেন্ডলি রিসর্টে কাটুক অন্তরঙ্গ সময়, ছুটির ঠিকানা
সঙ্গীকে নিয়ে সুইমিংপুলে জলকেলি, কাপল ফ্রেন্ডলি রিসর্টে কাটুক অন্তরঙ্গ সময়, ছুটির ঠিকানা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
No retirement hint from MS Dhoni to CSK
No retirement hint from MS Dhoni to CSK
খেলাধুলা
Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘Liked’ Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife Shhyamali De’s Pics With Him
Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘Liked’ Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife Shhyamali De’s Pics With Him
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Watch: Rohit Sharma shares spotlight with Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho during NBA Abu Dhabi Game | Off the field News

Watch: Rohit Sharma shares spotlight with Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho during NBA Abu Dhabi Game | Off the field News

 'ধরুন আপনি ভারতের ক্যাপ্টেন, শামিকে খেলাতেন?' সৌরভের এবার চমকে দেওয়া উত্তর

'ধরুন আপনি ভারতের ক্যাপ্টেন, শামিকে খেলাতেন?' সৌরভের এবার চমকে দেওয়া উত্তর

 জেএমআই হসপিটালের দ্বিতীয় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

জেএমআই হসপিটালের দ্বিতীয় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 রাজশাহীতে ভূকম্পন অনুভূত, উৎপত্তি ভারতে

রাজশাহীতে ভূকম্পন অনুভূত, উৎপত্তি ভারতে

 আওয়ামী লীগের ৭৩ তম প্রতিষ্ঠা বার্ষিকীতে টাঙ্গাইলে বঙ্গবন্ধুর প্রতিকৃতিতে শ্রদ্ধাঞ্জলি

আওয়ামী লীগের ৭৩ তম প্রতিষ্ঠা বার্ষিকীতে টাঙ্গাইলে বঙ্গবন্ধুর প্রতিকৃতিতে শ্রদ্ধাঞ্জলি

 বন্ধ করে দেওয়া হয়েছে শিক্ষার্থীদের যোগাযোগের ৬টি মোবাইল নম্বর

বন্ধ করে দেওয়া হয়েছে শিক্ষার্থীদের যোগাযোগের ৬টি মোবাইল নম্বর

 প্রধানমন্ত্রীর ঈদ কার্ডে প্রতিবন্ধী শিশুর আঁকা ছবি

প্রধানমন্ত্রীর ঈদ কার্ডে প্রতিবন্ধী শিশুর আঁকা ছবি

 Major League Cricket: Finn Allen, Hassan Khan shine as San Francisco Unicorns eliminate Seattle Orcas | Cricket News

Major League Cricket: Finn Allen, Hassan Khan shine as San Francisco Unicorns eliminate Seattle Orcas | Cricket News

 Ananya Panday Shares a Glimpse of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Preparation, Katrina Kaif Calls Her ‘Cutie’

Ananya Panday Shares a Glimpse of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Preparation, Katrina Kaif Calls Her ‘Cutie’

 Dàn đề 70 Số đánh Quanh Năm Bất Bại được Cao Thủ Kiểm Chứng

Dàn đề 70 Số đánh Quanh Năm Bất Bại được Cao Thủ Kiểm Chứng
Advertise here