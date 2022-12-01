বৃহস্পতিবার , ১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৬ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

No, Vijay Deverakonda Is Not Replacing Vicky Kaushal As a Brand’s Ambassador

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১, ২০২২ ৬:৩১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
vijay vicky


Last Updated: November 30, 2022, 21:23 IST

Vicky Kaushal and Vijay Deverakonda are undoubtedly two of the biggest superstars today.

Vicky Kaushal and Vijay Deverakonda are undoubtedly two of the biggest superstars today.

This clarification comes after it was recently reported that Vicky Kaushal has been replaced by Vijay Deverakonda from an endorsement.

It was recently reported that Vicky Kaushal has been removed from an endorsement of a beverage brand. While it was being said that the Uri actor has been replaced by Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda, looks like it was merely a rumour. The brand itself has now issued a statement clarifying that Vicky has not been removed from the endorsement. Rather, both Vicky and Vijay are brand’s part.

“Our iconic homegrown brand continues to partner with Vicky Kaushal and Vijay Devarkonda as its brand ambassadors in India. Their popularity, persona, and achievements exemplify the brand’s core values of displaying unwavering tenacity in the face of adversity while bringing forth uninterrupted entertainment through a delightful display of action,” the brand’s statement read as quoted by E-Times.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal has several interesting projects in his pipeline. The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in key roles. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Movies. Govinda Naam Mera will be released on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hostsar on December 16.

Besides Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky Kaushal has also been shooting for Sam Bahadur along with Fatima Sana Shaikh. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is a biopic based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. In the film, the legendary role will be played by Vicky Kaushal.

Read all the Latest Movies News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

NEWS 40
ভারতে ‘খুন হয়েছে’ শিবির ক্যাডার ম্যাক্সন-দাবি পরিবারের
বাংলাদেশ
photo
FIFA World Cup: Mexico exit on goal difference after late fight for survival | Football News
খেলাধুলা
WhatsApp Image 2022 10 25 at 3.41.49 PM 13
হুড়মুড়িয়ে ওজন কমবে! মহিলাদের ডায়েটে থাকুক এই ৫ সুপারফুড, রইল তালিকা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
vijay vicky
No, Vijay Deverakonda Is Not Replacing Vicky Kaushal As a Brand’s Ambassador
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
218430837 964878257679559 4706027651457580941 n 6 10

করোনায় আরও ৬ জনের মৃত্যু

 kin

Kinetic Luna Electric is coming soon, ভারতে ফিরছে কাইনেটিক লুনা– News18 Bangla

Veteran Music Director Raamlaxman Dies, Lata Mangeshkar and Salman Khan Pay Tributes

 wm kader obaidul kader

‘বিরোধী দলের মিছিল-মিটিংয়ে বাধা সৃষ্টির প্রয়োজন নেই’

 studio project 3 53

Jr NTR To Be Chief Guest at Pre-Release Event of Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan’s Acharya?

 1626453124 minissha lamba with akash malik

‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ Actor Minissha Lamba Says She Has ‘Found Love’ in Businessman Boyfriend Akash Malik

 467779 maraya

রিলে নয়, রিয়েলে মরে দেখলেন! দেওয়া হল কবর, কান্নাকাটির জোয়ার, এ কেমন গল্প

 mika

‘বেশি কিছু ছিল না’, রাজ কুন্দ্রার পর্ন ছবির অ্যাপ একবার দেখে আর কী বললেন মিকা সিং– News18 Bangla

 wm Jsd songlap

জেএসডিও সংলাপে যাবে না

 olafxi

চীনে জিনপিং-শোলৎজের বৈঠক অনুষ্ঠিত