Not Saiyaara Or Kantara, But THIS Film Is The Biggest Blockbuster Of 2025 With 150X ROI | Bollywood News

Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has been one of the most loved films, and many have called it the biggest blockbuster of the year. But in reality, neither Saiyaara nor Kantara: Chapter One is the biggest blockbuster of the year; it is a Gujarati film made on a budget of Rs 50 lakh which has already done a 150x return on investment.

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate, a Gujarati film released in October, has emerged as one of the biggest theatrical successes of the year. Made on a Rs 50 lakh budget, the movie has already earned Rs 75 crore in the total worldwide collection, which is about 150 times the movie’s investment. Even the three highest-grossing Indian films of the year have not earned this much return on investment. Kantara: Chapter One, made on a Rs 125 crore budget, has earned 7x by making Rs 850 crore. Chhaava, made on a Rs 90 crore budget, made Rs 808 crore. Meanwhile, Saiyaara, which is touted as the biggest blockbuster, earned 13 times its budget of Rs 45 crore.

About the Film

Laalo, directed by Ankit Sakhiya, is a hit Gujarati film centered on a rickshaw driver who finds himself confined to a farmhouse. The narrative explores his struggle as he confronts his inner demons while simultaneously experiencing powerful visions of Lord Krishna. Six weeks after its release, this critically acclaimed movie continues its successful run at the box office, having already set the record for the biggest grossing Gujarati film ever just three weeks in.

About Saiyaara and Kantara

At its heart, Saiyaara is a story of love, resilience, and sacrifice. The film follows Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a passionate musician, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a shy poet. Together, they channel their creativity into making music, slowly mending their emotional scars while discovering love. But their happiness faces an unexpected storm when Vaani is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s, throwing their future into uncertainty.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, exploring the origins of the divine forest and the Daivas. The story is set in the 4th century and focuses on the conflict between a tribal leader, Berme (Rishab Shetty), and the encroaching Kadamba kingdom, which is vying for control of the resource-rich land. The film was released in theatres on October 2 and is still enjoying a good run. Produced by Hombale Films, the movie also featured Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles.

