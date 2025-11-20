‘Nothing Suspicious If Husband Leaves Assets To Wife’: Priya Sachdev Kapur To Court | Movies News

Last Updated: November 20, 2025, 21:06 IST

Sunjay Kapur’s sister slams his widow Priya Sachdev.

Priya Sachdev Kapur on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that there was “nothing suspicious” about her late husband Sunjay Kapur choosing to leave his assets to her. She said this had long been a common practice within the Kapur family and that similar decisions had been made in earlier generations.

Priya was represented by Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, who reiterated that Sunjay Kapur’s own father had willed his property to his wife. He argued that the arrangement reflected a family pattern rather than anything unusual or questionable.

“There is nothing suspicious about a husband bequeathing his assets to his wife. This was the case in my father-in-law’s will as well. This is a healthy tradition,” Nayar stated.

The lawyer argued that suspicions over the will arose only because key email exchanges between the witnesses and the executor were not placed on record by the opposing side, Bar and Bench reported.

Nayar insisted that the will was properly handed over to Executor Shraddha Suri Marwah, adding that email proof confirming the transfer existed. He maintained before Justice Jyoti Singh that the case had been clouded by selective presentation of documents.

The court was hearing an interim plea filed by Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, who have sought to stop Priya from creating any third-party rights over Sunjay’s assets until the dispute is resolved.

The family feud has widened in recent days, with Sunjay Kapur’s sister, Mandhira Kapur, publicly criticising Priya. In a podcast interview, she accused Priya of trying to “erase Sunjay’s own bloodline” and questioned why Priya’s daughter from her earlier marriage, Safira, was mentioned as “the daughter” in the will.

Mandhira argued that Sunjay’s biological daughter, Samaira, should not be sidelined. She accused Priya of attempting to “rewrite lineage” and claimed the family had been wronged in matters concerning inheritance.

Since Sunjay’s death, his estate has remained at the centre of a bitter legal struggle. Samaira and Kiaan have filed multiple applications before the high court, accusing Priya of forging the will and asking the court to restrain her from altering or transferring any of Sunjay’s assets until the case is resolved. Karisma Kapoor, while not a direct party to the suit, is supporting her children in the proceedings.

