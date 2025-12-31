Nushrratt Bharuccha Slammed For Mahakaleshwar Visit, Muslim Cleric Says ‘Islam Ijaazat Nahi Deta’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 31, 2025, 15:25 IST

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple sparks debate online, with reactions over faith, tolerance and her views on spirituality.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Temple Visit Sparks Debate Over Faith.

An act of devotion has unexpectedly turned into a larger discussion on faith and personal choice. Nushrratt Bharuccha recently visited the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, where she took part in the sacred Bhasma Aarti. The visit was meant to seek blessings ahead of the New Year 2026, but soon became a talking point on social media. During the early morning ritual, Nushrratt was welcomed by temple priests and honoured with a traditional stole. Photos and videos from the visit went viral online, drawing mixed reactions. While many praised her for embracing spiritual freedom, others questioned her decision to visit a Hindu temple because she is Muslim.

Religious leader calls it a ‘grave sin’

The discussion intensified after Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, criticised the actress’s actions. According to NDTV, he said that performing puja and applying sandalwood at a Hindu temple amounts to a “grave sin” under Sharia law. He claimed that such actions go against the core principles of Islam and demanded that the actress offer repentance and recite the Kalma.

What Nushrratt has said about faith

Nushrratt Bharuccha has previously spoken openly about her spiritual beliefs and her approach to religion. In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, she explained that her faith is deeply personal and rooted in peace rather than labels. “For me, my faith is real. Unreal things happen and that’s what strengthens my belief. That’s why I’m still connected, still strong, and I know I have to follow this path,” she said.

She also spoke about finding comfort in different places of worship and practising her faith in her own way.

“Wherever you find peace, whether it’s in a mandir, a gurudwara, or a church, you should go there. I even say this openly: I pray namaz. If I get time, I pray five times a day. I even carry my prayer mat while travelling. Wherever I go, I find the same peace and calm. I’ve always believed there’s one God, and different paths to connect with Him. And I want to explore all those paths,” Nushrratt Bharuccha added.

On the professional side, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the silent film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa. She will next be seen in Bun Tikki, which is scheduled for a 2026 release.

First Published: December 31, 2025, 15:25 IST