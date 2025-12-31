বুধবার, ৩১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৪:১০ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Nushrratt Bharuccha Slammed For Mahakaleshwar Visit, Muslim Cleric Says ‘Islam Ijaazat Nahi Deta’ | Bollywood News International Online Prayer Meeting for Peace in Bangladesh Interfaith unity delivers a message of hope and harmony amid natural disasters and political unrest Australia’s Travis Head hopes to revive post-Ashes drinks tradition with England; why it broke down in 2023 | Cricket News ফেসবুক পোস্টে অনাকাঙ্ক্ষিত মন্তব্য বন্ধের উপায় Dharmendra’s Ikkis To Get 30-40% Shows In Theatres Amid Dhurandhar’s Craze: Report | Bollywood News খালেদা জিয়ার মরদেহ জানাজার স্থানে পৌঁছানো হচ্ছে ‘World stands with you, Matto’: Cricket fraternity sends prayers as Damien Martyn battles meningitis | Cricket News Agastya Nanda Or Jaideep Ahlawat – Who Received The Highest Paycheck? Jerrssis Wadia story from Vadodar to Adelaide via Mumbai | Cricket News যেখানে ভালো মানুষ হওয়ার পাঠই সবচেয়ে বড় শিক্ষা
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Nushrratt Bharuccha Slammed For Mahakaleshwar Visit, Muslim Cleric Says ‘Islam Ijaazat Nahi Deta’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৩১ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Nushrratt Bharuccha Slammed For Mahakaleshwar Visit, Muslim Cleric Says ‘Islam Ijaazat Nahi Deta’ | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple sparks debate online, with reactions over faith, tolerance and her views on spirituality.

font
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Temple Visit Sparks Debate Over Faith.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Temple Visit Sparks Debate Over Faith.

An act of devotion has unexpectedly turned into a larger discussion on faith and personal choice. Nushrratt Bharuccha recently visited the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, where she took part in the sacred Bhasma Aarti. The visit was meant to seek blessings ahead of the New Year 2026, but soon became a talking point on social media. During the early morning ritual, Nushrratt was welcomed by temple priests and honoured with a traditional stole. Photos and videos from the visit went viral online, drawing mixed reactions. While many praised her for embracing spiritual freedom, others questioned her decision to visit a Hindu temple because she is Muslim.

Religious leader calls it a ‘grave sin’

The discussion intensified after Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, criticised the actress’s actions. According to NDTV, he said that performing puja and applying sandalwood at a Hindu temple amounts to a “grave sin” under Sharia law. He claimed that such actions go against the core principles of Islam and demanded that the actress offer repentance and recite the Kalma.

What Nushrratt has said about faith

Nushrratt Bharuccha has previously spoken openly about her spiritual beliefs and her approach to religion. In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, she explained that her faith is deeply personal and rooted in peace rather than labels. “For me, my faith is real. Unreal things happen and that’s what strengthens my belief. That’s why I’m still connected, still strong, and I know I have to follow this path,” she said.

She also spoke about finding comfort in different places of worship and practising her faith in her own way.

“Wherever you find peace, whether it’s in a mandir, a gurudwara, or a church, you should go there. I even say this openly: I pray namaz. If I get time, I pray five times a day. I even carry my prayer mat while travelling. Wherever I go, I find the same peace and calm. I’ve always believed there’s one God, and different paths to connect with Him. And I want to explore all those paths,” Nushrratt Bharuccha added.

On the professional side, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the silent film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa. She will next be seen in Bun Tikki, which is scheduled for a 2026 release.

First Published:

December 31, 2025, 15:25 IST

News movies bollywood Nushrratt Bharuccha Slammed For Mahakaleshwar Visit, Muslim Cleric Says ‘Islam Ijaazat Nahi Deta’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
International Online Prayer Meeting for Peace in Bangladesh Interfaith unity delivers a message of hope and harmony amid natural disasters and political unrest

International Online Prayer Meeting for Peace in Bangladesh Interfaith unity delivers a message of hope and harmony amid natural disasters and political unrest

ফেসবুক পোস্টে অনাকাঙ্ক্ষিত মন্তব্য বন্ধের উপায়

ফেসবুক পোস্টে অনাকাঙ্ক্ষিত মন্তব্য বন্ধের উপায়

Dharmendra’s Ikkis To Get 30-40% Shows In Theatres Amid Dhurandhar’s Craze: Report | Bollywood News

Dharmendra’s Ikkis To Get 30-40% Shows In Theatres Amid Dhurandhar’s Craze: Report | Bollywood News

খালেদা জিয়ার মরদেহ জানাজার স্থানে পৌঁছানো হচ্ছে

খালেদা জিয়ার মরদেহ জানাজার স্থানে পৌঁছানো হচ্ছে

Agastya Nanda Or Jaideep Ahlawat – Who Received The Highest Paycheck?

Agastya Nanda Or Jaideep Ahlawat – Who Received The Highest Paycheck?

যেখানে ভালো মানুষ হওয়ার পাঠই সবচেয়ে বড় শিক্ষা

যেখানে ভালো মানুষ হওয়ার পাঠই সবচেয়ে বড় শিক্ষা

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST