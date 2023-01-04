বুধবার , ৪ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২০শে পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Nysa Devgan Gets Cosy With Orry Again in New Sexy Pics; Duo Blushes As They Reach Mumbai Together

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ৪, ২০২৩ ৮:৪৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
nysa devgan orry cosy pics


Last Updated: January 04, 2023, 08:12 IST

Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa and Orry spark dating rumours. (Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa and Orry spark dating rumours. (Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

After celebrating New Year with a bang, Nysa Devgan and Orry were photographed arriving in Mumbai together.

Nysa Devgan, the daughter of Bollywood power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, has been grabbing the headlines for her alleged closeness with Orry aka Orhan Awatraman, who was previously rumoured to be dating actress Janhvi Kapoor. Of late, Nysa and Orry have been taking the internet by storm with their cosy photos. And yesterday was no exception.

A new set of unseen photos of Nysa and Orry have emerged on social media. In the pics, Nysa and Orry can be seen striking sensuous poses. Nysa looked sexy in the very daring black mini dress with a deep plunging neckline. While

Orry dazzled in a neon green shirt and grey pants. Later, the two were photographed exiting Mumbai airport together. Nysa and Orry couldn’t stop blushing as the paparazzi clicked them.

A video of them stepping out of the Mumbai airport has gone viral on social media, with netizens wondering if the two are dating each other. A user wrote in Hindi, “She’s been roaming around with him a lot lately. What’s cooking?” Another one said, “Wasn’t this Orry guy dating Janhvi Kapoor?”

Meanwhile, Nysa attended a New Year party on Sunday along with Orry and Vedant Mahajan. In a series of photos, shared by Orry on his Instagram Stories, Nysa is seen holding Orry close as they party hard with their friends. In one of the pics, Nysa can be seen hugging Orry. For the outing, Nysa looked sexy in a black plunging dress which she teamed with high heels. Nysa and Orry were joined by Vedant. Interestingly, Nysa and Vedant have often grabbed headlines for their alleged romance. Vedant belongs to the event curation industry. Orry, on the other hand, was rumoured to be dating Janhvi Kapoor for the longest time.

nysa devgan orry orhan awatramani
Nysa Devgan and Orry celebrate New Year 2023 together.

While Nysa has no plans to venture into Bollywood, she is often subjected to trolling for being in public eye.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Coal CTG 3 December 2022
কর্ণফুলীর তীরে উন্মুক্ত কয়লায় অগ্নিকাণ্ডের ঝুঁকি
বাংলাদেশ
1672800617 photo
‘Unique’ Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to break records in Saudi stint | Football News
খেলাধুলা
diet tips 2023
২০২৩ সালের শুরুতে আপনার জন্য রইল ৫টি স্বাস্থ্যকর ডায়েট টিপস
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
nysa devgan orry cosy pics
Nysa Devgan Gets Cosy With Orry Again in New Sexy Pics; Duo Blushes As They Reach Mumbai Together
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1624978532 download 5

Hacks To Remove Musty Smell From Clothes During Monsoon

 1640941205 wm putin

বাইডেনের সঙ্গে ফোনালাপে সন্তুষ্ট পুতিন

 1634428596 photo

Premier League: Leicester pile pressure on Solskjaer as Man United crash | Football News

 Virus Outbreak United Airlines 65819 1

Biden’s Half-baked Goal For Cleaner Jet Fuel

 1660658832 photo

FIFA’s decision to suspend India unfortunate, says surprised CoA | Football News

 dse3 1

বছরের প্রথম কার্যদিবসে সূচকের বড় উত্থান – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Law minister Anisul

‘তত্ত্বাবধায়ক সরকার ব্যবস্থায় ফিরে যাওয়ার সুযোগ নেই’

 google pixel

Google Pixel Watch With Amoled Display launched

 001 12

Nave Lakshya Fame Abhijeet Shwetchandra Gets Engaged To Sejal Warde

 IMG 20211019 112910 scaled

ইপসা’র আয়োজনে আইনি সহায়তা বিষয়ক স্কুলছাত্রীদের বিতর্ক প্রতিযোগিতা অনুষ্ঠিত