Odisha Boy’s Dance To War 2 Song Janaab-e-Aali At School Event Has Hrithik Roshan’s Attention: ‘Wah! Amazing Little One’ | Bollywood News

Along with Hrithik Roshan, Dhanashree Verma and Awez Darbar also reacted to the viral video and appreciated the little boy’s talent.

The boy was dancing to Hrithik Roshan’s track from War 2. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Social media can be a boon and a bane. In a recent instance, it turned out to be a boon for a young boy from Cuttack, Odisha who has taken the internet by storm with his super-smooth dance moves and has even been acknowledged by several celebrities.

The viral video, shot at an Upper Primary school in Badambadi, captures a group of teachers looking on while a young boy steps ahead and immediately steals the spotlight with his energetic moves to Hrithik Roshan’s blockbuster song, Janaab-e-Aali from War 2. In the video, the boy’s classmates can be seen cheering him on as he flawlessly nails the hook steps of the track. The caption of the viral video which received over 4 lakh likes and more than 11K comments read, “Meraa Desh badal raha hai….”

Here is the viral dancing video:

Hrithik Roshan reacted to the post and commented, “Wah!! Amazing little one.” Popular social media influencers, Dhanashree Verma and Awez Darbar also reacted to the dancing video with fire emojis.

Netizens React To The Viral Video

Netizens were delighted to witness the little boy’s dancing talent. A user commented, “Outstanding performance.” Another user wrote, “Bro’s energy in every step….respect.” An individual remarked, “What a boy, this is better than the original song.”

Users also compared the boy to Hrithik Roshan. Someone wrote, “Little Hrithik Roshan, ” another added, “Chotu Hrithik Roshan.”

An individual also called out the teachers sitting behind the boy in the video and said, “Max disrespect of the teachers who are focused on mithai distribution. Such a brilliant and unparalleled performance. Attention is one of the ways to appreciate the artist.”

Hrithik Roshan: On The Work Front

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War 2, which also featured Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. He will next be seen in the fourth instalment of Krrish, a project he is also directing. Earlier this year, the Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai actor was announced as part of a pan-India film backed by Hombale Films, the production house behind hits like KGF and Kantara. Talking about the project, Hrithik said, “I’m looking forward to partnering with them and delivering a cinematic experience for our audience.” He added, “We are dreaming big and committed to bringing his vision to life.”

