বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:৩৪ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Munawar Faruqui Reacts To News Of His Number Getting Leaked: ‘I’ve Received 20k+ Calls And…’ | Web-series News Rohit Sharma’s reign ends! Daryl Mitchell becomes World No.1 ODI batter; second New Zealander ever to achieve the feat | Cricket News Odisha Boy’s Dance To War 2 Song Janaab-e-Aali At School Event Has Hrithik Roshan’s Attention: ‘Wah! Amazing Little One’ | Bollywood News Ranji Trophy: Rinku Singh’s career-best 176 powers Uttar Pradesh to crucial first-innings lead vs Tamil Nadu | Cricket News Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Name Their Baby Boy ‘Neer’, Share Aww-Dorable Photos | Bollywood News ইসলামী রাষ্ট্র প্রতিষ্ঠা ব্যতীত দুর্নীতিমুক্ত সমাজ গঠন সম্ভব নয়: মুজিবুর Ashes 2025: Steve Smith suffers scary injury blow ahead of Perth Test | Cricket News গোল্ডেন সনের পর্ষদ সভা ২৫ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad ২২ নভেম্বর এনার্জিপ্যাক পাওয়ারের পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad Raj Nidimoru, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi Exclusive: On Family Man & Its Women, Lonavala Memes | N18V
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Odisha Boy’s Dance To War 2 Song Janaab-e-Aali At School Event Has Hrithik Roshan’s Attention: ‘Wah! Amazing Little One’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৭ সময় দেখুন
Odisha Boy’s Dance To War 2 Song Janaab-e-Aali At School Event Has Hrithik Roshan’s Attention: ‘Wah! Amazing Little One’ | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Along with Hrithik Roshan, Dhanashree Verma and Awez Darbar also reacted to the viral video and appreciated the little boy’s talent.

The boy was dancing to Hrithik Roshan’s track from War 2. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The boy was dancing to Hrithik Roshan’s track from War 2. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Social media can be a boon and a bane. In a recent instance, it turned out to be a boon for a young boy from Cuttack, Odisha who has taken the internet by storm with his super-smooth dance moves and has even been acknowledged by several celebrities.

The viral video, shot at an Upper Primary school in Badambadi, captures a group of teachers looking on while a young boy steps ahead and immediately steals the spotlight with his energetic moves to Hrithik Roshan’s blockbuster song, Janaab-e-Aali from War 2. In the video, the boy’s classmates can be seen cheering him on as he flawlessly nails the hook steps of the track. The caption of the viral video which received over 4 lakh likes and more than 11K comments read, “Meraa Desh badal raha hai….”

Here is the viral dancing video:

Hrithik Roshan reacted to the post and commented, “Wah!! Amazing little one.” Popular social media influencers, Dhanashree Verma and Awez Darbar also reacted to the dancing video with fire emojis.

Netizens React To The Viral Video

Netizens were delighted to witness the little boy’s dancing talent. A user commented, “Outstanding performance.” Another user wrote, “Bro’s energy in every step….respect.” An individual remarked, “What a boy, this is better than the original song.”

Users also compared the boy to Hrithik Roshan. Someone wrote, “Little Hrithik Roshan, ” another added, “Chotu Hrithik Roshan.”

An individual also called out the teachers sitting behind the boy in the video and said, “Max disrespect of the teachers who are focused on mithai distribution. Such a brilliant and unparalleled performance. Attention is one of the ways to appreciate the artist.”

Hrithik Roshan: On The Work Front

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War 2, which also featured Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. He will next be seen in the fourth instalment of Krrish, a project he is also directing. Earlier this year, the Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai actor was announced as part of a pan-India film backed by Hombale Films, the production house behind hits like KGF and Kantara. Talking about the project, Hrithik said, “I’m looking forward to partnering with them and delivering a cinematic experience for our audience.” He added, “We are dreaming big and committed to bringing his vision to life.”

First Published:

November 19, 2025, 13:42 IST

News movies bollywood Odisha Boy’s Dance To War 2 Song Janaab-e-Aali At School Event Has Hrithik Roshan’s Attention: ‘Wah! Amazing Little One’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Munawar Faruqui Reacts To News Of His Number Getting Leaked: ‘I’ve Received 20k+ Calls And…’ | Web-series News

Munawar Faruqui Reacts To News Of His Number Getting Leaked: ‘I’ve Received 20k+ Calls And…’ | Web-series News

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Name Their Baby Boy ‘Neer’, Share Aww-Dorable Photos | Bollywood News

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Name Their Baby Boy ‘Neer’, Share Aww-Dorable Photos | Bollywood News

ইসলামী রাষ্ট্র প্রতিষ্ঠা ব্যতীত দুর্নীতিমুক্ত সমাজ গঠন সম্ভব নয়: মুজিবুর

ইসলামী রাষ্ট্র প্রতিষ্ঠা ব্যতীত দুর্নীতিমুক্ত সমাজ গঠন সম্ভব নয়: মুজিবুর

গোল্ডেন সনের পর্ষদ সভা ২৫ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad

গোল্ডেন সনের পর্ষদ সভা ২৫ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad

২২ নভেম্বর এনার্জিপ্যাক পাওয়ারের পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad

২২ নভেম্বর এনার্জিপ্যাক পাওয়ারের পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad

Raj Nidimoru, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi Exclusive: On Family Man & Its Women, Lonavala Memes | N18V

Raj Nidimoru, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi Exclusive: On Family Man & Its Women, Lonavala Memes | N18V

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST