Olivia Munn Questions Purpose of Blue Origin Space Flight With Katy Perry: ‘What Are They Doing?’

শনিবার , ৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ২২শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৫, ২০২৫ ১:৩৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Last Updated:

The Jeff Bezos-owned space company has assembled a six-member crew, including Katy Perry, Gayle King, and Lauren Sanchez, set to launch on April 14.

Olivia Munn isn’t holding back her thoughts on Blue Origin’s upcoming all-female space flight, questioning the purpose of the mission and its significance. The Jeff Bezos-owned space company has assembled a six-member crew, including Katy Perry, Gayle King, and Lauren Sanchez, set to launch on April 14.

During her guest-hosting stint on TODAY with Jenna & Friends, Munn expressed skepticism about the mission, raising concerns about its real-world impact. “What are they doing? Like, why?” Munn asked co-host Jenna Bush Hager. “You know what I mean? I know this is probably not the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now. What are you guys going to do up in space?”

Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft will take the passengers just beyond the Kármán line—62 miles above Earth marking the company’s 11th manned flight. The crew, which also includes former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, research scientist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn, was recently featured in Elle magazine’s cover story.

When Bush Hager noted that the women would be in space for only 11 minutes, Munn scoffed, comparing the mission to an amusement park ride.

“So you’re on, like, Magic Mountain,” she quipped. She also took issue with the public spectacle surrounding the trip.

“And by the way, if you want to go to space, why do you need to tell us about it? You know? Just go up there, have a good time, come on down,” Munn added. “Also, I just think about — I know this is probably obnoxious, but it’s so much money to go to space. There’s a lot of people who can’t even afford eggs. Oh my God, if they bring eggs into space!”

Bush Hager mentioned that King was anxious about the flight, while Perry was “not nervous at all.” However, what really surprised Munn was the revelation that the crew planned to go “in glam.”

“What?” she responded, visibly puzzled. “They said this out loud?”

Munn didn’t hold back her final thoughts: “What’s the point? Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it’s a bit gluttonous.”

