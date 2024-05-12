Orry Reveals He Makes More Than Rs 50 Lakhs A Day: ‘Kya Main Sasta Dikhta Hai Kya?’

Internet star Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, recently said that he earns lots of money from public appearances. In an interview, he didn’t reveal what he does for a living but made it clear he doesn’t want a regular job. He also mentioned that Karan Johar’s Dharma Cornerstone Agency manages his work.

Appearing on Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, Orry said, “I have no interest in doing films or shows. Who dreams of hard labour? Nobody. I hate work, and doing films and TV is a lot of work. And in this industry, work never ends. You take the work home with you, your life revolves around your work. People think it’s an easy life, but it isn’t.”

Talking about how he makes money, Orry said he charges a whopping amount for appearances. He explained, “Do I look cheap? I charge Rs 25 lakh if you ask me for a photo. If I offer one myself, I don’t charge. If someone formally asks for Orry’s touch, it’s Rs 20 lakh. I have formal team at Dharma Cornerstone Agency, and then I have my own people,” he said, adding he has more than ten managers who handle his life and work.

Orry also recently spoke to Storyboard18 where he revealed his primary source of income and shared that he brings ‘joy’ to people by attending their events. “For now, my focus is to spread the message of happiness. It resonates with people, keeps me going, and allows me to attend events that bring joy to others and myself. These appearances are currently my primary source of income,” he said.

Orry had mentioned he gets paid between Rs 15 to 30 lakh for attending events like weddings. . “People call me to weddings and they are happy to pay me anywhere between ₹15 lakh- ₹30 lakh. They want me to attend not as a guest but as a friend, maybe to the groom or someone else. So, my actual audience keeps me so afloat that they want me there at their events,” he had added.

Previously, Orry appeared on Bigg Boss 17 when he told Salman Khan that gets about Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakhs to just pose for photos. “I get paid to get pictures clicked at the events with the pose that I do and post them. I earn around Rs 20-30 lakhs for these pictures in one night,” he had said, leaving Salman shocked.