Oscars 2025 Live Updates: Zoe Saldana Breaks Downs As She Wins Big For Emilia Perez, Anora Picks Up Two Honours

Oscars 2025 Awards Live Updates: Hollywood’s biggest night is here: the 97th Academy Awards.The star-studded event, celebrating the best in film, is taking place at the Dolby Theatre today, and the excitement is palpable as film enthusiasts eagerly tune in to witness this celebration of cinematic excellence.

Tonight’s Oscar host, Conan O’Brien, opened the show with a playful reference to the body-horror film The Substance, making a dramatic entrance by appearing to emerge from star Demi Moore’s back. An announcer introduced O’Brien as a “four-time Oscar viewer,” and he quickly made light of the evening, joking with attendee Karla Sofía Gascón, “If you’re tweeting about the ceremony, my name is Jimmy Kimmel.” He also poked fun at The Brutalist’s use of AI and the confusion surrounding Dune: Part Two. The Academy Awards began with a musical highlight as Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande reunited for a performance of “Defying Gravity.” Erivo nailed the final high note, leaving the audience cheering.

In the Shadow of the Cypress won the Oscar for Best Animated Short, with the award presented by Andrew Garfield and Goldie Hawn. Director Hossein Molayemi called the win a “miracle.” Kieran Culkin took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in A Real Pain. Sean Baker picked up the Oscar for the Best Screenplay Original for Anora, while Conclave won for Best adapted screenplay.

