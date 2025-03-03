Advertise here
সোমবার , ৩ মার্চ ২০২৫
  বিনোদন

Oscars 2025 WINNERS: ‘Anora’ Wins Big, Sean Baker Makes History, Adrien Brody Wins Best Actor | N18G

মার্চ ৩, ২০২৫
‘Anora’ dominated the night, taking home five awards, including the coveted Best Picture at the 97th Academy Awards. The acting honors were claimed by Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin, and Zoe Saldaña for their outstanding performances. Watch the full video to see all the biggest winners from the 2025 Oscars. bollywood news | entertainment news live | latest bollywood news | bollywood | news18 | n18oc_moviesLiked the video? Please press the thumbs up icon and leave a comment. Subscribe to Showsha YouTube channel and never miss a video: https://www.youtube.com/c/SHOWSHAIndiaFollow Showsha on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/showsha_/Follow Showsha on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showshaFollow Showsha on X: https://x.com/news18showshaFollow Showsha on Snapchat: https://snapchat.com/t/6YeotZeyMore entertainment and lifestyle news and updates on:https://www.news18.com/entertainment





Source link

