Advertise here
সোমবার , ৩ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ১৯শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  বিনোদন

Oscars 2025: Zoe Saldaña, Kieran Culkin Win In Category Fraud? Controversy &amp; History EXPLAINED; N18G

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৩, ২০২৫ ১০:৪৫ অপরাহ্ণ
Oscars 2025: Zoe Saldaña, Kieran Culkin Win In Category Fraud? Controversy &amp; History EXPLAINED; N18G

Advertise here



With Kieran Culkin and Zoë Saldaña winning Best Supporting awards at the 97th Oscars, category fraud accusations are once again exploding! If you’re wondering what exactly ‘category fraud’ is, we’ve got all the details and the Academy Awards’ long-standing history with it. Watch the video for all the scoop! news | entertainment news live | latest bollywood news | bollywood | news18 | n18oc_moviesLiked the video? Please press the thumbs up icon and leave a comment. Subscribe to Showsha YouTube channel and never miss a video: https://www.youtube.com/c/SHOWSHAIndiaFollow Showsha on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/showsha_/Follow Showsha on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showshaFollow Showsha on X: https://x.com/news18showshaFollow Showsha on Snapchat: https://snapchat.com/t/6YeotZeyMore entertainment and lifestyle news and updates on:https://www.news18.com/entertainment



Source link

Advertise here

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

কর্ণফুলীতে বাজার মনিটরিং টাস্কফোর্সের অভিযান, ৪ প্রতিষ্ঠানকে জরিমানা
কর্ণফুলীতে বাজার মনিটরিং টাস্কফোর্সের অভিযান, ৪ প্রতিষ্ঠানকে জরিমানা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
খাতুনগঞ্জে জেলা প্রশাসনের বাজার মনিটরিং টাস্কফোর্সের অভিযান, তিন প্রতিষ্ঠানকে জরিমান
খাতুনগঞ্জে জেলা প্রশাসনের বাজার মনিটরিং টাস্কফোর্সের অভিযান, তিন প্রতিষ্ঠানকে জরিমান
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
দোলেই ধনবর্ষা ৩ রাশির! বুধের বক্রী চালে লটারি কেটে মালামাল হতে পারেন কারা?
দোলেই ধনবর্ষা ৩ রাশির! বুধের বক্রী চালে লটারি কেটে মালামাল হতে পারেন কারা?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
পকেট কেটে টাকা চুরি, এক নিমেষে ধরে ফলবেন চুরি যাওয়া টাকা! হাতে থাক এই 'কেমিক্যাল'
পকেট কেটে টাকা চুরি, এক নিমেষে ধরে ফলবেন চুরি যাওয়া টাকা! হাতে থাক এই 'কেমিক্যাল'
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
কুবি শিক্ষক সমিতির দ্বিতীয়দিনের অবস্থান কর্মসূচী পালন

কুবি শিক্ষক সমিতির দ্বিতীয়দিনের অবস্থান কর্মসূচী পালন

 Jhargram News: ৬ বছরের সমস্যার সমাধান হল মাত্র ৬০ দিনে! আটকে থাকা টাকা কী ভাবে হাতে এল, জেনে নিন woman gets money after 6 years from post office

Jhargram News: ৬ বছরের সমস্যার সমাধান হল মাত্র ৬০ দিনে! আটকে থাকা টাকা কী ভাবে হাতে এল, জেনে নিন woman gets money after 6 years from post office

 Tech Tips: নিজেদের ছবি দিয়ে স্টিকার তৈরি করে চমকে দিন সবাইকে, শিখে নিন কায়দাটা

Tech Tips: নিজেদের ছবি দিয়ে স্টিকার তৈরি করে চমকে দিন সবাইকে, শিখে নিন কায়দাটা

 Do Alia, Ranbir, Malaika, Deepika and More Stars Call Paps To Airport? Celeb Photographer Says…

Do Alia, Ranbir, Malaika, Deepika and More Stars Call Paps To Airport? Celeb Photographer Says…

 তেজগাঁওয়ে মাথায় ওয়াশিং মেশিনের আঘাত লেগে শ্রমিকের মৃত্যু

তেজগাঁওয়ে মাথায় ওয়াশিং মেশিনের আঘাত লেগে শ্রমিকের মৃত্যু

 বর্তমান সরকারের বৈধতা হলো গণঅভ্যুত্থান : উপদেষ্টা আসিফ মাহমুদ সজীব ভূঁইয়া

বর্তমান সরকারের বৈধতা হলো গণঅভ্যুত্থান : উপদেষ্টা আসিফ মাহমুদ সজীব ভূঁইয়া

 Ekta Kapoor Tests Positive for Covid, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan and Other Stars Wish Speedy Recovery

Ekta Kapoor Tests Positive for Covid, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan and Other Stars Wish Speedy Recovery

 ধুবড়িয়া ক্যারাম টুর্নামেন্ট উদ্বোধনী খেলায় বিজয়ী চাঁন চেয়ারম্যান একাডেমি

ধুবড়িয়া ক্যারাম টুর্নামেন্ট উদ্বোধনী খেলায় বিজয়ী চাঁন চেয়ারম্যান একাডেমি

 অনেক পুষ্টিগুণের আনারস

অনেক পুষ্টিগুণের আনারস

 গণঅভ্যুত্থানের শহীদেরা ‘জুলাই শহীদ’, আহতরা ‘জুলাই যোদ্ধা’ স্বীকৃতি পাবেন : মুক্তিযোদ্ধাবিষয়ক উপদেষ্টা

গণঅভ্যুত্থানের শহীদেরা ‘জুলাই শহীদ’, আহতরা ‘জুলাই যোদ্ধা’ স্বীকৃতি পাবেন : মুক্তিযোদ্ধাবিষয়ক উপদেষ্টা
Advertise here