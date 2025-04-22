Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ২২ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ৯ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Oscars 2026 Date Announced; Academy Says Voters Must Watch All Nominated Films, Issues New AI Rules

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২২, ২০২৫ ১০:৪৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Oscars 2026 Date Announced; Academy Says Voters Must Watch All Nominated Films, Issues New AI Rules

Among the major updates, Academy members must now watch all films nominated in each category to be eligible to vote in the final Oscar round.

2025 Oscar Winners: Adam Brody, Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin. Pic: X/ @TheNewsDome

2025 Oscar Winners: Adam Brody, Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin.
Pic: X/ @TheNewsDome

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced new voting rules and eligibility guidelines for the 98th Academy Awards, scheduled to air live on ABC on Sunday, March 15, 2026. Among the major updates, Academy members must now watch all films nominated in each category to be eligible to vote in the final Oscar round.

This move ensures fair and informed voting across all award categories. Additionally, all designated nominees will now appear on the final ballot.

A new category, the Academy Award for Achievement in Casting, has been formally codified. The voting process for this inaugural award will involve a preliminary round to shortlist 10 films, followed by a special “bake-off” presentation for Casting Directors Branch members, including a Q&A session with nominees prior to final voting.

In response to the growing use of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in filmmaking, the Academy has issued its first formal stance. While AI tools are permitted, they will neither advantage nor disadvantage a film’s eligibility. The focus will remain on human creativity and authorship. Each Academy branch will evaluate the extent of human involvement in the creative process before determining nominations or awards.

For Best Picture consideration, the Academy has set specific PGA certification deadlines: September 10, 2025, for films released between January 1 and June 30, and November 13, 2025, for films released in the latter half of the year.

Voting in the Animated Short Film category is also being expanded. Any Academy member who opts in may vote in the nominations round—provided they view all 15 shortlisted entries.

The Cinematography category will now include a preliminary shortlist of 10 to 20 films before final nominations, similar to other major technical categories.

In a progressive move, the Academy has updated its International Feature Film eligibility rules to include filmmakers with refugee or asylum status. Countries submitting films in this category must confirm that the project’s creative control lies with citizens, residents or individuals holding refugee or asylum status in the submitting country.

Changes also extend to the music categories, with earlier deadlines: October 15, 2025, for Original Song submissions and November 3, 2025, for Original Score entries.

