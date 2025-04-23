Pahalgam Terror Attack: Indian Film Bodies Oppose Abir Gulaal Release, Say ‘Nation Must Come First’

Last Updated: April 24, 2025, 00:49 IST

Ashoke Pandit didn’t mince words as he extended his criticism to Indian cricketers as well, citing their participation in matches against Pakistan.

Abir Gulaal marks Fawad Khan’s comeback in Bollywood. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The upcoming film Abir Gulaal, starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, continues to face intense backlash following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists. The film has come under fire for casting Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, with many calling for a boycott in light of the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan.

The controversy escalated after the teaser dropped on April 1 and has only intensified post the attack. Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association, expressed strong opposition to the film’s release. “This incident is an act of war against the nation… We, as a federation, have requested with folded hands to not work with Pakistanis. They come up with bulls***t reasons like artist, community, but ultimately, the nation must come first,” he was quoted as saying by HT.

Ashoke didn’t mince words as he extended his criticism to Indian cricketers as well, citing their participation in matches against Pakistan. “People from our country go to London and Dubai to perform with Pakistani artists, same with cricket. Bol do nahi khelna cricket! Woh bandook se maar rahe hain, aur hum bat ball ke saath khel rahe hain unke saath,” he added. He warned that the public’s anger has reached a boiling point and suggested that any collaboration with Pakistani talent would face severe industry backlash. “We will issue an order that anyone who works with Pakistani artists will be boycotted by the industry.”

Echoing similar sentiments, BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), also announced their stance: “We will not let Abir Gulaal release in India. Action will be taken against the makers (if they release the film).”

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, Abir Gulaal is scheduled for release on May 9. But with major industry federations opposing its release and growing social media outrage, its theatrical future in India looks uncertain.

