Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘My Heart Is With Innocent Lives Lost’

Last Updated: April 24, 2025, 00:01 IST

Hania Aamir condemns the Pahalgam terror attack

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, best known for her roles in shows like Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and Mere Humsafar, has expressed her heartfelt condolences following the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed at least 28 lives and left more than 60 injured. The attack, targeting innocent tourists and families, has shaken the entire nation, prompting an outpouring of grief and anger across India and beyond.

Hania Aamir was among the first Pakistani celebrities to react to the incident, sharing her sorrow on social media. In her Instagram story, she wrote, “Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief, and in hope—we are one.”

The actress shared, “When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone—it belongs to all of us. No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always.”

Notably, Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, have also voiced their shock and condemnation over the attack. SRK took to X, expressing his sadness and anger at the “treachery and inhumane act of violence,” offering prayers for the victims’ families and calling for justice. Salman Khan stated, “Kashmir, heaven on planet earth turning into hell. Innocent people being targeted, my heart goes out to their families.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who is set to make his Bollywood comeback in Abir Gulaal, is facing a backlash in India due to the ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two countries. Calls to boycott the film, which stars Fawad alongside Vaani Kapoor, have surfaced.

In the wake of the recent terror attack, many social media users have slammed Vaani Kapoor for continuing to promote Abir Gulaal, calling it “insensitive” and “unpatriotic.”

