বৃহস্পতিবার , ৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৪
Pankaj Tripathi Recalls Impact Of Playing Atal Bihari Vajpayee In Main Atal Hoon: ‘I Learned Many…’

এপ্রিল ৪, ২০২৪ ১০:১২ অপরাহ্ণ
Pankaj Tripathi's Main Atal Hoon is now streaming on OTT.

Pankaj Tripathi opened up about essaying the former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his biopic.

India’s three-time Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee—a leader loved by the entire nation, who had an extraordinary life journey had come alive on the big screen with Main ATAL Hoon. Featuring National Award winner Pankaj Tripathi, whose transformation left everyone in awe, was released on 19th January 2024. And now the film has finally hit a popular streaming platform. In his recent interview, Pankaj Tripathi revealed whether he ever met the former Prime Minister.

The actor shared, “I haven’t had the chance to meet him face-to-face, but being part of Atal Ji’s rallies was a real honor for me. It left a strong impression on me. His speeches, charisma, and the way he connected with people were truly impressive. Even without a personal meeting, those rallies taught me valuable lessons about leadership, effective communication, and connecting with the people. It deepened my respect for Atal Ji, seeing how he could inspire countless people just through his words and deeds.”

He added, “Playing the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Main Atal Hoon had a big impact on me. I learned many things from his character, especially his love for the country and his talent for bringing people together. One story that stayed with me was when Atal Ji said, ‘We want peace to last forever.’ This quote emphasized on the need for long-lasting peace, and summed up his dream for a peaceful society. It helped me see how important it is for leaders to focus on the country’s well-being above everything else. This experience really shifted how I look at life and politics.”

The actor has previously shared, “After portraying Atal Ji’s character, I have become a better person in terms of sympathy, empathy, and compassion. I feel I have become more democratic from within. I now understand that I will not dislike a person if he or she dislikes me at any given point. I appreciate giving complete freedom and respect to those who criticize me. If someday somebody tells me that they didn’t like my movie, I will not hold grudges against those who dislike me or my movies.”

Directed by award winner director Ravi Jadhav, and written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, ‘Main ATAL Hoon’ presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. The film is now streaming on Zee5.

Yatamanyu Narain

Source link

