‘Papa Ki Toh Sunni Padegi Because…’: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals If He Gives Advice To Suhana And Aryan | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 03, 2025, 12:24 IST

Shah Rukh Khan shared that he avoids giving too much advice to Suhana and Aryan, saying he doesn’t want them to feel the pressure of being his children in the industry.

Shah Rukh Khan shared that he avoids giving too much advice to his children.

Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 on Sunday, November 2, and Mumbai, in full swing, celebrated what they lovingly call ‘SRK Day’. While Shah Rukh Khan skipped waving from Mannat this year due to the authorities’ advice, he did attend a fan meet and greet, where he cut a grand cake and interacted with his fans. While chatting with his admirers, Shah Rukh Khan was asked if there is any advice he has given to his children, Aryan and Suhana, who are now in the entertainment industry.

While reacting to the question, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I don’t tell them much because I think there is not much need to tell anything to creative people. I have been working in films for 35 years, so I know I come with a big baggage. ‘Arre yaar, papa ki to sunni padegi kyunki woh Shah Rukh Khan hain’ (Will have to listen to papa because he is Shah Rukh Khan). I don’t want them to have that baggage.”

“With Suhana in acting and Aryan in writing and direction, they do it themselves. And when they need, they ask me how something is looking. And I tell them a point of view. Sometimes it’s good and sometimes bad. But I tell them, ‘Tum wohi karo jo tumhe karna hai’ (You do what you want to do),” Shah Rukh Khan added.

Shah Rukh Khan Skipped Waving at Mannat

For years, it has been a tradition for thousands of fans to gather outside Mannat every November 2 to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. The sight of him waving from his iconic balcony is a moment cherished by fans and the media alike.

However, this year’s celebration was slightly different. Earlier in the day, the Jawan star took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue an apology, revealing that authorities had advised him against stepping out due to crowd control and safety concerns. He wrote, “Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me… Thank you for understanding and believe me… I will miss seeing you more than you will.”

About Shah Rukh Khan’s King

On SRK’s birthday, the makers of the film delighted fans with the official title announcement video of his upcoming film with Suhana Khan. King is slated for a 2026 release and will feature Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal in key roles.

The Siddharth Anand movie is currently in production, and while the actor was shooting in Poland, work is underway on the action sequences for the pending shoot, which is scheduled to take place in Mumbai.

First Published: November 03, 2025, 12:24 IST

News movies bollywood ‘Papa Ki Toh Sunni Padegi Because…’: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals If He Gives Advice To Suhana And Aryan