Parents-To-Be Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Wish Fans ‘Happy Diwali’ With Adorable Post | Bollywood News

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal send fans festive wishes this Diwali, sharing a sweet post celebrating the season while awaiting their first child.

Parents-to-be Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal embraced the festive spirit this Diwali, sending fans warm wishes through an adorable post. Taking to her Instagram Stories, a pregnant Katrina shared a photo of a diya in her hand while Vicky supported it from underneath, captioned simply: “Happy Diwali.” Vicky posted the same image on his handle, adding a hug emoji to share his love with fans.

While Katrina stayed away from the camera lens, Vicky was joined by his brother Sunny Kaushal and father Shyam Kaushal. The trio posed with sparklers on their balcony, soaking in the festive mood and capturing the joyous moments of Diwali together. The celebrations reflect the couple’s excitement and anticipation as they prepare to welcome their first child.

Excitement About Fatherhood

Vicky recently attended the second edition of the Yuvaa Conclave in Mumbai, where he spoke candidly about stepping into fatherhood during a conversation with Nikhil Taneja. When asked what he looked forward to most, he laughed and said, “Just being a dad.” He added, “I am really looking forward to it… I think it is a huge blessing… Exciting times, almost there, so fingers crossed.” Vicky also hinted at staying close to home once the baby arrives, joking, “Mujhe lag raha hai ke main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hun.”

Earlier this month, Sunny Kaushal shared his excitement about becoming an uncle, saying, “Khushkhabhri hai aur sabko badi khushi hai… Nervous bhi hain sab ki aage jaake kya hoga, so we are just waiting for that day to come.” The family is clearly thrilled and eagerly awaiting the arrival of the newest member.

