Paresh Rawal Calls Out Phir Hera Pheri’s Flaws: ‘It Lost Its Innocence, Woh Film Nahi Bani…’

Last Updated: February 23, 2025, 21:55 IST

Paresh Rawal, renowned for his iconic portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the Hera Pheri franchise, recently opened up about his thoughts on Phir Hera Pheri and the highly anticipated Hera Pheri 3. While the second installment featured the original trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh himself, the actor admitted that the sequel fell short of the charm its predecessor held, despite its box-office success.

In a candid conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Paresh revealed, “Everybody was overconfident about the film. It lost its innocence. Sorry to say, but woh film nahi bani thi bara bar (the film wasn’t that good).” He attributed the disappointment to overstuffed sequences that compromised the simplicity that made the first Hera Pheri special. “Keeping it simple and balanced is key. People will laugh at anything, even if someone runs nked, but you don’t need to go to such extremes to entertain,”* he added.

Reflecting on his character Baburao, Paresh shared that there was significant untapped potential in the role. He compared the Hera Pheri sequel to Lage Raho Munna Bhai, a film he deeply admires for its thoughtful evolution of beloved characters. “I only welcome Lage Raho Munna Bhai, the sequel to Munna Bhai MBBS. That’s a quantum leap. I salute you if you make a sequel like that,” he remarked, emphasizing that a successful sequel should focus on character growth rather than merely rehashing jokes for profit.

In more recent updates, Paresh confirmed that Kartik Aaryan is no longer part of Hera Pheri 3. Addressing the speculation, he stated that the film’s storyline has undergone significant changes and will now feature the original trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and himself. He further revealed that the shooting for the third installment is expected to commence around August or September.

With the original cast reuniting, fans of the Hera Pheri franchise can now eagerly anticipate another round of laughter, nostalgia, and the signature chaos that made the series a cult classic.