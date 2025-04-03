Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ২১শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Paresh Rawal Slams Akshay Kumar's Critics: 'He's Not Selling Alcohol Or Drugs, Just Working Hard'

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৪, ২০২৫ ১:৩৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Paresh Rawal Slams Akshay Kumar's Critics: 'He's Not Selling Alcohol Or Drugs, Just Working Hard'

Paresh Rawal defends Akshay Kumar’s work ethic, saying he isn’t committing a crime by doing multiple films a year.

Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar have been a formidable duo in Bollywood, delivering iconic performances in Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, OMG: Oh My God and more. Their bond has lasted over three decades, proving that genuine friendships in the film industry can endure. In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Paresh came to Akshay’s defence amid criticism about his frequent film releases and career choices.

When asked about their long-standing camaraderie, Paresh dismissed any notions of insecurity. “There is no insecurity. I know I can’t do what he does. Be it the action or being a really good-looking guy,” he said. Highlighting Akshay’s qualities, Paresh added, “He is not just extremely hardworking but very honest, too. There is no hidden agenda when he converses with you. The integrity is top-notch, and he is a proper family man. It feels nice to talk to him and be around him.”

Paresh, who has shared the screen with Akshay in over 20 films, admitted that working with a close friend only enhances the experience. “Working with him is fun; money is just an added bonus,” he said. However, he took offence at people questioning Akshay’s decision to work in multiple films a year.

Addressing criticism about the quality of Akshay’s filmography due to his fast-paced schedule, Paresh shot back, “Honestly, what is your problem if he does so many films? People go to him to make the films, right? As a producer, I would sign an actor only if I can account for the money I am investing.”

Paresh further stressed that Akshay’s work ethic should be respected, not ridiculed. “He just likes to work. He isn’t smuggling, bootlegging, selling drugs, or gambling. He is just working as much as he possibly can. And more importantly, his films are also a source of employment for thousands. Where is the problem?”

