Pathaan Day! Makers Reduce Ticket Prices To Celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s Blockbuster On Feb 17

ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৬, ২০২৩ ১১:৩২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
shah rukh khan pathaan 2


Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to the big screen after 4 years.

Released on January 25, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is inching close to Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office.

If you still haven’t watched Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, maybe it is a good time for you to visit your nearest theatre and watch the film. On Thursday, the makers of Pathaan announced that the film will be available across all theatres in India for just Rs 110 on February 17. The decision has been taken to celebrate ‘Pathaan Day’ in the country.

This comes as Pathaan has been ruling the box office ever since its release. The film has already collected over Rs 950 crores at the box office globally and is now inching close to Rs 1000 crore.

Released on February 25, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen after his 2018 film Zero. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. Salman Khan also made a special apearance as Tiger in Pathaan. The plot of the film revolves around an exiled RAW agent who sets on a mission to fight against a private terrorist organization Outfit X, run by John Abraham, as they plan to launch a heinous attack on India.

Recently, Pathaan director Siddharth Anand also talked about the success of his film and told E-times, “It’s a little surreal. I’ve just been happy to be just a part of the industry and to be able to make films, because I don’t know anything else. And now you’re being credited with so much more, you know, like bringing cinemas back, single screens back, bringing box office back, audiences back… So I really don’t know how to react to all these all these tags. I’m just happy that I have my next job in place. And I can continue making films”.

While Pathaan is enjoying massive success across the country, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the comedy-thriller Jawan. It will be released in June this year and will be Tamil director Atlee’s Bollywood debut. The film stars Nayanthara along with Vijay Sethupathi, Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, and others in significant parts. In addition, SRK will also be seen in Dunki, a Rajkumar Hirani directorial. The film will mark SRK’s first collaboration with Hirani and will also star Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

