Pawan Kalyan Returns With Son After Singapore School Fire; Imran Khan Breaks Silence On Divorce From Ex-Wife Avantika

Last Updated: April 13, 2025, 21:58 IST

Pawan Kalyan was seen at Hyderabad airport carrying his son Mark, days after a fire broke out at the child’s school in Singapore. Meanwhile, Imran Khan opened up about his divorce from ex-wife Avantika Malik.

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan was seen at Hyderabad airport carrying his son Mark, days after a fire at the boy’s school in Singapore. Meanwhile, Imran Khan talked about his divorce from ex-wife Avantika.

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan was spotted at the Hyderabad airport in full protective-dad mode as he returned from Singapore, carrying his son Mark in his arms. This comes just days after a fire broke out at Mark’s school in Singapore. Thankfully, everyone is safe, and the family is back home.

For More: Pawan Kalyan Carries Son Mark In His Arms As They Return To Hyderabad After Singapore School Blaze

Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan was a popular Bollywood actor in the 2000s and was once considered the next big thing in the industry. While many actors of his time kept their relationships private, Imran stood out by marrying his longtime girlfriend Avantika during his peak years. However, their marriage ended after some time. In a recent interview, Imran shared that since their relationship began when they were teenagers, many of their habits and ways of interacting stayed the same and didn’t grow with them. He explained that by the time they separated, he had already started focusing on his mental health.

For More: Imran Khan Opens Up On Divorce From Ex-Wife Avantika, Says He Married ‘Very Young’: ‘We Were Not Supporting…’

Lara Dutta recently shared a bunch of photos with her husband, Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter, Siera. The actress also revealed that she has been living between Mumbai and Dubai. She even mentioned that sometimes she also travels to Goa. Fans reacted, too.

For More: Lara Dutta Shares Photos With Mahesh Bhupathi, Siera; Opens Up About Life Between Mumbai And Dubai

It seems Hrithik Roshan’s USA tour hasn’t met all fans’ expectations. On Reddit, some users shared their disappointment, mentioning that his performance felt a bit off, with a few describing it as “rigid” and not quite up to his usual energetic standard. A handful of fans even joked that he didn’t look like himself. There were also comments about underwhelming choreography, issues with the mic, and high ticket prices—reportedly up to $1500—with no meet-and-greet or autographs included. However, many others were quite happy with Roshan’s gig and even praised him for spending time with them and obliging for pictures.

For More: Hrithik Roshan’s USA Show Accused Of Being A Nightmare For Fans, But What’s The Truth?

Netflix’s British drama Adolescence has been making waves for its raw and timely exploration of how the digital world is shaping young boys today. The four-part miniseries, created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, tells the unsettling story of Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old schoolboy accused of murdering a classmate. Each episode is filmed in a single continuous take.

For More: Adolescence Star Owen Cooper Says He’s Avoided Watching His Own Show, Calls School Screenings ‘Nightmare’