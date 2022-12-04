Pawan Kalyan To Star In Saaho Director Sujeeth’s Upcoming Actioner; Deets Inside

The name Pawan Kalyan is enough to know what a fine actor, personality, and fanbase he has. There are only a few stars in this film industry like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Mammootty, and some other actors who enjoy a fanbase that is beyond imaginable. And one of them is Tollywood’s Powerstar Pawan Kalyan. It’s been 2 decades he has been in the industry and the euphoria he has among audiences is nothing but sheer madness. Pawan Kalyan’s fans is loved by many because of stylish personality and grand reel image. His fans are always eager to know of his upcoming projects, and there is one good news for them.

Pawan Kalyan, last seen in Bheemla Nayak, is set to team up with Sujeeth for an actioner to be produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment. The official announcement was made on Sunday, December 4. The announcement poster features a red background with Pawan Kalyan’s shadow resembling a gun. The poster also includes the words, “They call him OG.” Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran will be cranking the camera for the movie, and the rest of the cast and crew is expected to be disclosed in the near future. The venture is likely to go on the floors shortly.

The tweet read: “We are extremely elated to associate with @PawanKalyan Garu, for our next production.âš¡ï¸â­ï¸ Directed by @SujeethSign, DOP by @DOP007.#FirestormIsComing (sic)”

The announcement comes at a time when the Power Star is going through a busy phase on the work front. Pawan Kalyan is currently working on Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film, directed by Krish, is a period drama that features the Vakeel Saab actor in the role of an outlaw.

Meanwhile, at the moment Pawan Kalyan is busy working on director Krish Jagarlamudi’s period action-adventure film titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Backed by the Mega Surya Production banner, the much-awaited drama has been inspired by the life of a notorious warrior named Veera Mallu. Billed to be an action-adventure film, the movie is set in the 17th century against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire.

