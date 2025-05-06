Pawandeep Rajan Conscious And Stable After Crash, Doctors Confirm Multiple Fractures

Last Updated: May 06, 2025, 11:06 IST

Now stable and conscious, Pawandeep Rajan is under medical care at Fortis Hospital in Noida for multiple limb fractures.

Pawandeep Rajan is stable and conscious after a serious car accident on NH-9.

Singer Pawandeep Rajan, best known as the winner of Indian Idol Season 12, was seriously injured in a car accident in the early hours of Monday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 3:40 a.m. on National Highway 9 in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. Pawandeep was initially rushed to a private hospital for a preliminary evaluation, but due to the severity of his injuries, he was later transferred to Fortis Hospital in Noida.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the singer is currently stable and conscious. However, he has sustained multiple limb fractures and is under the care of an orthopaedic team. Doctors have confirmed that he will need to undergo a series of sequential surgeries to address his injuries.

As per India Today, the accident took place when Pawandeep’s MG Hector collided from behind with a stationary Eicher Canter. The incident was confirmed by Gajraula police station in-charge, Akhilesh Pradhan. Alongside Pawandeep, three other individuals in the car also suffered serious injuries. It is reported that the group was en route to Delhi from Champawat, Uttarakhand, for a scheduled programme. Authorities suspect that the driver may have dozed off, leading to the loss of control and the ensuing crash.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his concern via social media, writing, “Received the news of famous singer Pawandeep Rajan getting injured in a road accident. I pray to God for his speedy recovery.”

Pawandeep shot to fame after clinching the Indian Idol Season 12 title, winning over audiences with his soulful voice and versatile performances. Along with the winner’s trophy, he took home a brand-new car and a cash prize of ₹25 lakh. He had competed against a strong line-up of finalists, including Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, and Shanmukha Priya.

In 2021, he was named the Brand Ambassador of Art, Tourism, and Culture for Uttarakhand by CM Dhami, in recognition of his contributions to promoting the state’s rich cultural heritage. The recent accident has prompted an outpouring of concern and well-wishes from fans, fellow musicians, and public figures across the country.

Pawandeep Rajan On Google Trends

Following the news of his accident, searches for ‘pawandeep rajan’ soared on Google, peaking at 3:30am on May 6, Tuesday.

Most searches came from Uttarakhand, followed by Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Netizens also searched for ‘pawandeep rajan accident’, ‘pawandeep rajan news’, ‘pawandeep accident’, ‘pawandeep rajan accident news’, and ‘pawandeep wife’.

