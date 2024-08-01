বৃহস্পতিবার , ১ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ১৮ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
PCB chief issues gag order to his office not to make statements on India's participation in Champions Trophy | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১, ২০২৪ ৮:৩১ অপরাহ্ণ
PCB chief issues gag order to his office not to make statements on India's participation in Champions Trophy | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has instructed his office and colleagues not to issue any statements regarding India’s participation in the ICC Champions Trophy next year.
Adopting a policy of silence, Naqvi is allowing the ICC to handle the matter independently while continuing preparations for the tournament assuming India will attend, according to information gathered by news agency PTI.
“That is why in recent days there is no comments or statement coming from either Naqvi or any other board official on what will happen if India doesn’t send its team to Pakistan,” one PCB insider said.
The directive from Naqvi aims to avoid unnecessary controversy.
The PCB has already submitted the draft schedule and all necessary documents, including security plans for each team, to the ICC.
Naqvi’s approach is to keep preparations ongoing without speculating publicly about India’s final decision.
“The PCB has sent the draft schedule and submitted all other documents including security plans for each team to the ICC now it is for the owners of the CT to convince India to send its team,” the insider said.
The PCB’s main focus at the moment is on renovating the three match venues—Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi ahead of an ICC venue inspection team’s visit in September.
Naqvi’s strategy appears to be keeping any reactions to India’s decision behind closed doors, finalizing a strategy privately in coordination with the government.
“It is clear Naqvi doesn’t want to show the PCB’s cards on what will be the reaction of the board if India again refuses to send its team but behind closed doors after meetings with the government officials a strategy has been finalised,” another source in Islamabad said.
Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the federal minister of interior, has emphasized not creating unnecessary controversies on mainstream or social media platforms about the India-Pakistan cricket issue.





