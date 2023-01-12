বৃহস্পতিবার , ১২ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৮শে পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Peyush Bansal Asks Anupam Mittal ‘Not To Disrespect’ As Two Argue Over a Pitch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ১২, ২০২৩ ৫:১৮ অপরাহ্ণ
peyush bansal 1


Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 16:36 IST

Peyush Bansal and Anupam Mittal are the two sharks of Shark Tank India 2.

Recently, Anupam Mittal also got into a heated argument with Namita Thapar when she asked him to keep his ‘ego in check’.

In the recent episode of Shark Tank India 2, Peyush Bansal and Anupam Mittal got into a heated argument after the former decided to crack a deal solely. It all started after a pitcher named Vineet Saraiwala pitched for his brand ‘Atypical Advantage’ – a platform offering employment opportunities to disabled people.

While Anupam, Namita and Aman collectively offered him a deal, Peyush decided to offer a solo deal. This lead to a heated argument between the two and both, Anupam and Peyush decided to step back. However, Namita and Aman grabbed the deal. This left Peyush upset who then asked Mittal not to ‘disrespect’. Anupam also replied saying, “You were saying rubbish. You said you never make deals when so many people are involved but you have done it in the past, so don’t say that.”

Meanwhile, in a recent promo of the show, Anupam Mitta can also be seen getting into a heated argument with Namita Thapar. “Not okay, you need to keep your ego in check,” Namita told Mitta.

Recently, Anupam Mittal also responded to a social media user who claimed that Shark Tank India 2 is not fun without Ashneer Grover. “Ashneer grover ji nhi hai isliye Maja nhi aarha hai (Ashneer Grover isn’t a part of the show and so it is not fun),” the user commented on one of Mitta’s post. To this, the businessman replied saying the person should rather watch Bigg Boss. “Big Boss dekh lo,” he wrote.

The second season of Shark Tank India premiered on January 2 on Sony TV. Sharks’ panel include Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart, Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com, Vineeta Singh, CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics and Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle. Replacing Ashneer Grover in season two is Amit Jain, co-founder of CarDekho.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter



