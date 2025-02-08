Phillips, Santner shine as New Zealand crush Pakistan by 78 runs | Cricket News

(Photo Courtesy: BLACKCAPS X handle)

Glenn Phillips’ outstanding century and Mitchell Santner’s three-wicket haul led New Zealand to a commanding 78-run victory over Pakistan in the tri-nations series opener in Lahore on Saturday.

Phillips smashed an unbeaten 106 off 74 balls, featuring seven sixes and six boundaries, propelling New Zealand to 330-6 in their 50 overs. Pakistan were bowled out for 252 in 47.5 overs, with Santner claiming 3-41.

The series, which includes South Africa, serves as preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy scheduled from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan and the UAE.

Delhi Election Results 2025

Phillips contributed with the ball as well, dismissing Pakistan’s top scorer Fakhar Zaman, who hit 84 runs off 69 balls with four sixes and seven boundaries.

Pakistan’s innings began with a 52-run opening partnership between Fakhar and Babar Azam before Michael Bracewell dismissed Azam for 10 runs.

Santner’s spin bowling proved effective on the slow Gaddafi Stadium pitch as he removed Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Khushdil Shah, putting Pakistan under pressure.

A 53-run partnership between Salman Agha and Tayyab Tahir wasn’t enough to turn the tide. Matt Henry finished with 3-53 and Bracewell took 2-41.

New Zealand’s innings was built on solid performances from Daryl Mitchell (81) and Kane Williamson (58) after they chose to bat first.

Phillips and Bracewell combined for a quick 54-run partnership off 47 balls, with Bracewell contributing 31 runs from 23 balls.

The last 10 overs saw New Zealand score 123 runs, including 84 in the final five overs. Phillips reached his century in the 50th over, taking 25 runs off Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Despite taking three wickets, Shaheen proved expensive, conceding 88 runs in his 10 overs. He had earlier dismissed Will Young for four in the match’s opening over.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed removed Rachin Ravindra for 25, but Williamson and Mitchell stabilized the innings with a 95-run partnership off 112 balls.

Williamson’s 46th ODI fifty, his first since November 2023, included seven boundaries before he was caught behind off Shaheen.

Mitchell’s innings ended on 81 when he was caught off Abrar’s bowling in the 38th over after hitting four sixes and two boundaries.

Pakistan faced a setback when fast bowler Haris Rauf left the field with a side strain after bowling 6.2 overs, having taken one wicket.