Politics-Free Or Not? How Hollywood Addressed Ukraine, Gaza Crises On Oscars 2025 Red Carpet

Last Updated: March 04, 2025, 00:12 IST

(L-R) Israeli journalist and filmmaker Yuval Abraham, US producer Rachel Szor, Emirati filmmaker Hamdan Ballal, Palestinian journalist and filmmaker Basel Adra won Best Documentary Feature for ‘No Other Land’ at the 97th Annual Academy Awards on March 2. (Image: Frederic J Brown/AFP)

The Oscars 2025 broadcast was a relatively staid affair, with little of the political tub-thumping that has characterised previous editions. While in past years host Jimmy Kimmel has taken shots at President Donald Trump, first-timer Conan O’Brien chose to ignore him.

Despite an astounding week of politics around the war in Ukraine, the ceremony had only one mention of the conflict, and only one speech concentrated on the situation in Gaza while a nominated actor chose to wear a ‘Free Palestine’ badge on the red carpet.

‘NO OTHER LAND’ WINS BEST DOCUMENTARY

It was more or less a politics-free evening until No Other Land won the documentary feature award. The film, made by Palestinians and Israelis, follows young Palestinian Basel Adra, recording the gradual destruction of his homeland, as Israeli soldiers demolish homes and evict those living there. The poignant story contrasts his struggles with the freedoms enjoyed by Jewish Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham.

Accepting the award, Abraham criticised the “atrocious destruction of Gaza and its people” and called for the immediate release of Israeli hostages still being held after the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas fighters.

He called for Israel and the Palestinians to walk “a different path, a political solution without ethnic supremacy, with national rights for both of our people”. “And I have to say, as I am here, the foreign policy in this country is helping to block this path,” he said.

GUY PEARCE DONS ‘FREE PALESTINE’ BADGE

According to reports, Australian actor Guy Pearce, who was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor (Male) category for the Holocaust-related film The Brutalist, walked the Oscars red carpet wearing a ‘Free Palestine’ pin on his suit lapel.

He has been vocal about his support for Palestinians affected by the ongoing conflict with Israel. “I’m always trying to raise awareness for Palestine because it needs as much support as possible,” he was quoted by The Mirror.

New York Post reported another political moment, especially seen in the light of the Trump-Zelenskyy spat, when actress Daryl Hannah declared: “Slava Ukraini!” — which means “glory to Ukraine”. She was presenting the Best Film Editing award.

(With agency inputs)

Location : Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)