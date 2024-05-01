Pooja Bhatt Opens Up on Quitting Acting for 21 Years And Making Comeback: ‘This Is My Honeymoon Phase’

Pooja Bhatt made a powerful comeback to acting with ‘Bombay Begums’ after 21 years. Interestingly, the actress had taken the internet by storm when she shared a still from her Netflix show in 2021 on her Instagram account, alongside a striking caption which read: “Rise and slay. There is nothing stronger than a woman who has rebuilt herself. Fair to say I’m back.” Even while Pooja directed and produced films like Paap (2003) and Jism 2 (2010), it took her more than two decades to face the camera again.

“This my honeymoon phase,” Pooja told Instant Bollywood. “I quit acting for 21 years and directed and produced movies. But I have been brought back in front of the camera and I’m enjoying this phase. I’m grateful that interesting roles are being written in today’s time where you can play your age,” she added.

Pooja Bhatt, who was most recently seen as a principal in the show, Big Girls Don’t Cry, has credited her second innings in the industry to OTT world. “With the influx of OTT platforms, there are more roles for actors of different age groups, body type and backgrounds. Back in the day when I entered, it was all about — a hero, heroine, villain and hero’s friend. Those lines have blurred completely, which is wonderful,” the 52-year-old actor recently told Hindustan Times.

Citing her own example, she explains, “The fact that I came back after 21 years of quitting acting, and I get a character like Rani in Bombay Begums, which is close to my age. She is a woman who is dealing with menopause, her marriage issues and love. She is not coloured with one brush. It is an OTT medium which gives you a chance to explore complex and meaty characters… I’m just happy to be part of change”.

“I am enjoying this phase of my life… I can’t say I am choosing the roles. I feel roles chose you. At this point, I am grateful that the right roles are finding me, right people are approaching me, it is a good phase being an actor all over again,” she added.