Post Pathaan Success Anurag Kashyap Says Shah Rukh Khan Has Spoken ‘Loudly’ Onscreen With His Work

srk anurag1


Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 09:46 IST

Anurag Kashyap says Pathaan is doing a great job at bringing audiences back to the cinema.

Anurag Kashyap said that Shah Rukh Khan kept things quiet and only spoke only through his performance in Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has been breaking all records. The film, which was released on January 25, has already crossed the 200-crore mark at the box office. With Shah Rukh Khan’s return, Pathaan has created a huge craze all over the world. From Bollywood buffs to celebrities to filmmakers, everyone is praising the superstar for his action-packed performance. Joining the bandwagon, Anurag Kashyap, in a recent interview lauded Shah Rukh Khan and called him ‘the man with the strongest spine’.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Anurag Kashyap said that the actor kept things under wrap and only spoke about it through his performance in Pathaan. “The man with the strongest spine, the most resilience and integrity who has kept quiet through everything, he has spoken. He has spoken onscreen with his work. It is beautiful. He spoke loudly on screen. I understand what he teaches, ‘Speak with your work, and don’t talk unnecessarily’. He is who he is and you can see why,” he said.

Pathaan had a roaring start at the box office. According to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, the film featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has minted Rs 429 crore worldwide and Rs 265 crore in India.

Anurag Kashyap also spoke about the response the film is getting. During the interview with the portal, Anurag Kashyap said that the audience is euphoric about Pathaan. Citing the same example, he said Bollywood buffs are coming back to the cinema and even dancing in front of the screen. “This euphoria was missing. This euphoria is also a socio-political euphoria, it is like making a statement,” he said.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film even features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. It also has Salman Khan’s cameo as Tiger.

Shah Rukh is now expected to start working on Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. Dunki will hit theatres in December this year. Apart from this, he also has Atlee’s action thriller Jawan in his pipeline. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap too has a busy year ahead with projects Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat with Vicky Kaushal, Alaya F, and Karan Mehta. It will hit the theatres on February 3.

