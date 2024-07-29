সোমবার , ২৯ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ১৪ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Prabhas Stuns In First Glimpse Of ‘The Raja Saab’ Set For Theatrical Release On April 10; Take A Look

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২৯, ২০২৪ ৭:৩৫ অপরাহ্ণ
Prabhas Stuns In First Glimpse Of ‘The Raja Saab’ Set For Theatrical Release On April 10; Take A Look


Prabhas in The Raja Saab first glimpse.

Prabhas in The Raja Saab first glimpse.

Speaking of The Raja Saab, it is touted to be a horror-comedy and has already sent his fans into a frenzy. The film stars Malavika Mohan as the lead actress.

Prabhas, renowned as the Rebel Star, is poised to captivate audiences once more with his highly anticipated PAN India film, ‘The Raja Saab.’ The filmmakers have unveiled an exhilarating first glimpse of the movie, showcasing Prabhas in a dashing avatar, exuding his vintage energetic charm.

The teaser reveals that ‘The Raja Saab’ will have a grand theatrical release on April 10, 2025, promising a cinematic treat for fans. The sneak peek opens with Prabhas making a dramatic entrance on a motorbike at a picturesque vintage location. He dismounts, holding a bouquet of sunflowers, admires his reflection in the bike mirror, and then places the flowers on himself. The background music syncs perfectly with the scene, enhancing its spectacular appeal.

As of now, 40% of the film’s shooting is complete, with a major schedule set to begin on August 2nd. The film features music by SS Thaman, with Ram Laxman Masters and King Solomon orchestrating the fight choreography, ensuring plenty of whistle-worthy moments. Baahubali fame Kamalakannan R.C. oversees the VFX, promising a visual extravaganza on the big screen.

Directed by Maruthi and produced by Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, ‘The Raja Saab’ will be released in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

As per the latest reports, the Baahubali star has reduced the remuneration for the film. The production house was also responsible for the distribution of Adipurush, which saw an underwhelming performance at the box office. The film resulted in significant losses for the company. Now, as per the latest reports, the Salaar actor has demanded a modest remuneration for The Raja Saab. This move highlights his dedication to his craft and concern for the production team as well.

Speaking of The Raja Saab, it is touted to be a horror-comedy and has already sent his fans into a frenzy. The film stars Malavika Mohan as the lead actress and will also mark her debut in the Telugu industry. Reportedly, the film is being made on a budget of Rs 200 crore and is being extensively shot in and around Hyderabad. It is speculated that the film will hit the screens in January 2025. Since Prabhas has gained a reputation as a pan-Indian actor, The Raja Saab will be released in five languages.

Apart from this, Prabhas has Salaar 2 by Prashanth Neel and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel in the pipeline. He also has Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Animal fame and an untitled project with Hanu Raghavapudi, who is famed for Sita Ramam.

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces fro…Read More



Source link

