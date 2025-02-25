Prajakta Koli, Vrishank Khanal’s Haldi Pics Go Viral; Actress Ditches Yellow, Stuns In White Suit

Last Updated: February 25, 2025, 00:33 IST

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal’s wedding celebrations are in full swing! The actress and content creator, who is set to marry her longtime boyfriend, shared dreamy pictures from their intimate haldi ceremony, leaving fans in awe. Breaking the traditional yellow dress code, Prajakta opted for a stunning white suit, making a unique style statement.

The couple’s white-themed haldi ceremony exuded elegance and charm. In the pictures, Prajakta is seen radiating joy, drenched in turmeric, as she smiles ear to ear. She paired her pristine white suit with a sheer dupatta featuring golden embellishments. Ditching heavy jewellery, she accessorised with delicate floral kaleeras, bangles, and a pearl-studded necklace. Her minimal makeup and sleek hairdo added to her ethereal look. Vrishank, on the other hand, complemented her perfectly in a white embroidered kurta and sunglasses, exuding a classic groom-to-be charm.

The photos capture beautiful candid moments between the couple, including one where Vrishank lifts Prajakta joyfully, their faces smeared with haldi. Another picture showcases the actress laughing gleefully against a scenic lakeside backdrop adorned with yellow flowers, adding a traditional touch to the modern aesthetic.

This comes after Prajakta shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony, which was an equally heartwarming affair. The actress stunned in a deep red embroidered suit, while Vrishank kept it simple in a white kurta-pyjama. The pictures from the event captured the essence of their love, with adorable moments of Prajakta getting her mehendi done, her parents dancing with Vrishank, and the couple stealing loving glances at each other.

For their big day, Pinkvilla has learned that Prajakta and Vrishank will be dressed in customised Anita Dongre ensembles. In a special tribute to tradition, the bride-to-be will also wear her mother’s wedding saree and jewellery for one of the functions.

The wedding will take place at the breathtaking Oleander Farms in Karjat. The guest list will feature Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan, Badshah and Raftaar.

On the work front, Prajakta was last seen in Mismatched Season 3, where she reprised her role alongside Rohit Saraf. The hit Netflix series continues to enjoy a massive fan following.