Preity Zinta Begins Filming Sunny Deol’s ‘Lahore 1947’, Shares Pic With Rajkumar Santoshi from Sets

Preity Zinta has begun filming for Sunny Deol starrer ‘Lahore 1947’. The actress, who is making her big screen comeback after many years, shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial on Tuesday night. Taking to her official Instagram account, Preity posted the pics and wrote: “On set for Lahore 1947,” accompanied by ‘new movie’ and ‘shooting’ hashtags. ‘Lahore 1947’ is being produced by Aamir Khan.

Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol have previously collaborated on multiple films like Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Farz and Bhaiyaji Superhit. Sunny Deol made his grand comeback last year with Gadar 2. The film became a massive blockbuster at the box office.

Talking about how he landed the movie, Sunny told Karan Johar on his chat show Koffee With Karan, “When Aamir Khan came to the success party of Gadar 2, he came to me and said that he wanted to meet me. I surprisingly asked myself what it could be all about, and the next day we met, we discussed some ideas and possibilities for collaboration, and after the conclusion, we came to this project, and that’s how it happened.”

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is also a part of ‘Lahore 1947. Director Rajkumar Santoshi recently revealed that her character plays a pivotal role in the period film.

Rajkumar Santoshi also revealed that AR Rahman and Javed Akhtar would also be a part of the film. He said that this is his best ‘dream team’.

“For a film of this magnitude, I can’t think of anyone else than AR Rahman as a music composer, he is one of the top composers in the world right now. Javed Akhtar and I share a very good bond with each other for many years, having him for this project as a lyricist is a delight. This is truly the best dream team and rare to come together,” he was quoted as saying by Indian Express.com.